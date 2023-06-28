The Old Fashioned #64

I reached my co-host Amy in Vancouver where she was on her way, in her trusty white van Irene, to the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival, one of Canada’s largest acoustic roots gatherings. And that inspired a set of music by artists on this year’s bill, including Michael Daves, John Reischman, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Veranda, a wonderful duo from Montreal that we hope to hear more from. Also this hour, a hot new country/grass cover from banjo man Cory Walker and singer Sierra Ferrell, yet another new single from East Nash Grass, and a standard at exceptionally high speed from Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. The festival season is unfolding, and we are here for it. Our next episode previews the new Nashville-area Big Mouth Festival, so watch for that.

Tune Hash - Waco

Cory Walker with Sierra Ferrell - Tried To Ruin My Name

Sarah Kate Morgan - Muddy Creek

Alison Krauss and The Cox Family - Will There Be Any Stars In My Crown

East Nash Grass - Starlet Iris

Rick Faris - Don't Hold Back

Danny Barnes - Money Moves Up

Foghorn Stringband - Farther Along

Punch Brothers - One More Night

Brittany Haas - Smith's Reel

Michael Daves - June Apple

John Reischman and Old Acoustic - Horses of Dorrigo

Po' Ramblin Boys - Old Time Angels

Veranda - You Can Run

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Not Gonna Cry Over You

Darren Nicholson - Talking To The Moon

Seldom Scene - He Rode All The Way To Texas

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder - Pig In A Pen