The Old Fashioned #64

By Craig Havighurst
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
Sylvain Tousignant
/
Montreal duo Veranda

I reached my co-host Amy in Vancouver where she was on her way, in her trusty white van Irene, to the Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival, one of Canada’s largest acoustic roots gatherings. And that inspired a set of music by artists on this year’s bill, including Michael Daves, John Reischman, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Veranda, a wonderful duo from Montreal that we hope to hear more from. Also this hour, a hot new country/grass cover from banjo man Cory Walker and singer Sierra Ferrell, yet another new single from East Nash Grass, and a standard at exceptionally high speed from Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. The festival season is unfolding, and we are here for it. Our next episode previews the new Nashville-area Big Mouth Festival, so watch for that.

Tune Hash - Waco
Cory Walker with Sierra Ferrell - Tried To Ruin My Name
Sarah Kate Morgan - Muddy Creek
Alison Krauss and The Cox Family - Will There Be Any Stars In My Crown
East Nash Grass - Starlet Iris
Rick Faris - Don't Hold Back
Danny Barnes - Money Moves Up
Foghorn Stringband - Farther Along
Punch Brothers - One More Night
Brittany Haas - Smith's Reel
Michael Daves - June Apple
John Reischman and Old Acoustic - Horses of Dorrigo
Po' Ramblin Boys - Old Time Angels
Veranda - You Can Run
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Not Gonna Cry Over You
Darren Nicholson - Talking To The Moon
Seldom Scene - He Rode All The Way To Texas
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder - Pig In A Pen

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
