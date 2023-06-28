The Old Fashioned #65

As I said in a recent news story here, Nashville is where bluegrass was born, but in my 25 years in town, it’s never had a serious multi-day bluegrass festival with a full slate of national acts. So when we saw that The Caverns was putting on the Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival July 1 and 2, we got pretty excited. We’ve focused this week’s show on the veteran artists playing BMBF, because they’re like the rock-solid core of mainstream bluegrass, including multiple IBMA award winners. We hope to get you fired up to visit The Caverns in Pelham, TN for bluegrass in a cool (in every sense) cave with sides by Dan Tyminski, Larry Sparks, Lonesome River Band, Michael Cleveland, Missy Raines, Appalachian Road Show, Frank Solivan and Sister Sadie.

Sami Braman - Duck House

Larry Sparks - I'm Really Leaving

Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Sail To Australia

Missy Raines with Danny Paisley - These Old Blues

Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerard - Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar

Dan Tyminski Band - Hey Brother

Rayna Gellert - Wagoner One-Step

Uncle Earl - Wish I Had My Time Again

Michael Cleveland - I Wish I Knew Now What I Knew Then

Rafe Stefanini - Back Step Cindy

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out - John and Mary

Appalachian Road Show - Kidder Cole

Bob Carlin - Walk Along John

Five Mile Mountain Road - Milwaukee Blues

Sister Sadie - Diane

JP Harris - Mole In The Ground

Carling and Will - Indian Summer

Lonesome River Band - Near Mrs.