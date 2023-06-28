© 2023 WMOT
The Old Fashioned #65

By Craig Havighurst
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT

As I said in a recent news story here, Nashville is where bluegrass was born, but in my 25 years in town, it’s never had a serious multi-day bluegrass festival with a full slate of national acts. So when we saw that The Caverns was putting on the Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival July 1 and 2, we got pretty excited. We’ve focused this week’s show on the veteran artists playing BMBF, because they’re like the rock-solid core of mainstream bluegrass, including multiple IBMA award winners. We hope to get you fired up to visit The Caverns in Pelham, TN for bluegrass in a cool (in every sense) cave with sides by Dan Tyminski, Larry Sparks, Lonesome River Band, Michael Cleveland, Missy Raines, Appalachian Road Show, Frank Solivan and Sister Sadie.

Sami Braman - Duck House
Larry Sparks - I'm Really Leaving
Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Sail To Australia
Missy Raines with Danny Paisley - These Old Blues
Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerard - Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar
Dan Tyminski Band - Hey Brother
Rayna Gellert - Wagoner One-Step
Uncle Earl - Wish I Had My Time Again
Michael Cleveland - I Wish I Knew Now What I Knew Then
Rafe Stefanini - Back Step Cindy
Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out - John and Mary
Appalachian Road Show - Kidder Cole
Bob Carlin - Walk Along John
Five Mile Mountain Road - Milwaukee Blues
Sister Sadie - Diane
JP Harris - Mole In The Ground
Carling and Will - Indian Summer
Lonesome River Band - Near Mrs.

Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
