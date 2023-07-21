The Old Fashioned #66

The passing of Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne within a few days of each other at ages 93 and 91 respectively was a bit uncanny. Both were legendary mandolinists who, with their brothers, picked their way into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame during the first golden age of the genre. I wrote a memorial piece to them here, and quickly turned to pulling music from their storied careers to play in our second block. Hosting solo I also worked in a set of acoustic guitar music, inspired by a new instrumental album by Blue Highway’s Tim Stafford. Also this episode, new music from Authentic Unlimited and Nora Brown.

Bobby Osbourne and Jesse McReynolds - East Tennessee Blues

Peter Rowan - The Red, the White and The Blue

Cedar Hill - Window of a Train

Authentic Unlimited - Fall In Tennessee

Tray Wellington - Nightfall Rendezvous

Jim and Jesse - Midnight Train

Jesse McReynolds with Mike Barnett - Okeechobee Wind

Osborne Brothers Each Season Changes You

Osborne Brothers - Seven Year Blues

Tim Stafford - Margarette Falls

Gary Brewer - Old Brown Case

Bryan Sutton and David Grier - Ragtime Annie

Kenny Smith - Studebaker

Aaron Ramsey - Barbry Allen

Martha Spencer - The Wind and Rain

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman - Lady of the Lake

Misty Mountain String Band - Rocks and Branches

George Jackson - Mississippi Sawyer