The Old Fashioned #66
The passing of Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne within a few days of each other at ages 93 and 91 respectively was a bit uncanny. Both were legendary mandolinists who, with their brothers, picked their way into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame during the first golden age of the genre. I wrote a memorial piece to them here, and quickly turned to pulling music from their storied careers to play in our second block. Hosting solo I also worked in a set of acoustic guitar music, inspired by a new instrumental album by Blue Highway’s Tim Stafford. Also this episode, new music from Authentic Unlimited and Nora Brown.
Bobby Osbourne and Jesse McReynolds - East Tennessee Blues
Peter Rowan - The Red, the White and The Blue
Cedar Hill - Window of a Train
Authentic Unlimited - Fall In Tennessee
Tray Wellington - Nightfall Rendezvous
Jim and Jesse - Midnight Train
Jesse McReynolds with Mike Barnett - Okeechobee Wind
Osborne Brothers Each Season Changes You
Osborne Brothers - Seven Year Blues
Tim Stafford - Margarette Falls
Gary Brewer - Old Brown Case
Bryan Sutton and David Grier - Ragtime Annie
Kenny Smith - Studebaker
Aaron Ramsey - Barbry Allen
Martha Spencer - The Wind and Rain
Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman - Lady of the Lake
Misty Mountain String Band - Rocks and Branches
George Jackson - Mississippi Sawyer