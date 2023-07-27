The Old Fashioned #67

Amy hosts this week’s show from the road where she infuses some of her western travels into the show, including the kickoff tune from Idaho’s string master Ben Winship. Also in the hour, a new single from East Nash Grass, a band so very ready for a closeup when they release their second full length album in August. We hear Dale Ann Bradley pull in old Opry star John Conlee to give a grassy twist to Billy Joe Shaver’s classic “Old Chunk of Coal.” And we have TOF premieres from bands Hay Blackbird and Arkansauce.

Old Time Snake Milkers/Golden Shoals - Little Billy Wilson

Ben Winship - A Little Goes A Long Way

Dale Anne Bradley and John Conlee - I'm Just An Old Chunk Of Coal

Windy Hill - What's the Matter With the Mill

All Day Breakfast Stringband - Come Back Boys and Feed Your Horses

The Local Honeys - Freight Train Blues

Bronwyn Keith Hynes feat. Sierra Hull - - Open Water

Reeltime Travelers - Little Bird In Heaven

Billy Strings Feat. Willie Nelson - California Sober

Stone and Sue - Chatterbox Rag

East Nash Grass - Magic City Grey

Pharis and Jason Romero - New Lonesome Blues

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Backtrackin'

Bluegrass Intentions - Poor Ellen Smith

Hay Blackbird - Sandy Boys

Sarah Kate Morgan - Goodbye My Honey I'm Gone

Arkansauce - First Night Of the Tour

Poplin Family - Cindy Gal