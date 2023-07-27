The Old Fashioned #67
Amy hosts this week’s show from the road where she infuses some of her western travels into the show, including the kickoff tune from Idaho’s string master Ben Winship. Also in the hour, a new single from East Nash Grass, a band so very ready for a closeup when they release their second full length album in August. We hear Dale Ann Bradley pull in old Opry star John Conlee to give a grassy twist to Billy Joe Shaver’s classic “Old Chunk of Coal.” And we have TOF premieres from bands Hay Blackbird and Arkansauce.
Old Time Snake Milkers/Golden Shoals - Little Billy Wilson
Ben Winship - A Little Goes A Long Way
Dale Anne Bradley and John Conlee - I'm Just An Old Chunk Of Coal
Windy Hill - What's the Matter With the Mill
All Day Breakfast Stringband - Come Back Boys and Feed Your Horses
The Local Honeys - Freight Train Blues
Bronwyn Keith Hynes feat. Sierra Hull - - Open Water
Reeltime Travelers - Little Bird In Heaven
Billy Strings Feat. Willie Nelson - California Sober
Stone and Sue - Chatterbox Rag
East Nash Grass - Magic City Grey
Pharis and Jason Romero - New Lonesome Blues
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Backtrackin'
Bluegrass Intentions - Poor Ellen Smith
Hay Blackbird - Sandy Boys
Sarah Kate Morgan - Goodbye My Honey I'm Gone
Arkansauce - First Night Of the Tour
Poplin Family - Cindy Gal