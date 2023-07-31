The Old Fashioned #68

In Episode 68 as Amy and I reunite from a distance after more summer travel, I reflect on my stay near Port Townsend, WA where I attended two wonderful old-time concerts at the fifty-year-old camp called Fiddle Tunes and where I got to spend time with bluegrass hero (and now new Hall of Fame inductee) David “Dawg” Grisman. Inspired by that I pulled the classic album Doc and Dawg off the shelf to remind us why it was so influential. New music this week comes from young mando man Wyatt Ellis, Nashville’s Josie Toney, and Jeremy Garrett. Another classic from the grassy files is Dolly Parton singing “Silver Dagger,” while Don Reno and Bill Harrell kick it on “Country Boy Rock and Roll.”

Square Peg Rounders - Merriweather

Junior Sisk - Long Hard Road (Sharecropper's Song)

Josie Toney - Peach Pickin' Time in Georgia

Wyatt Ellis - Grassy Cove

Justin Moses feat. Del McCoury - My Baby's Gone

Lost and Found - Put It Off Until Tomorrow

Dolly Parton - Silver Dagger

George Jackson - Alhaji

Doc Watson and David Grisman - In My Dear Old Southern Home

Hard Drive - Missouri Road

Jeremy Garrett and Bonnie Sims - How Low

Don Reno and Bill Harrell - Country Boy Rock and Roll

Austin Derryberry - Flop Eared Mule

Alan Munde - Blue Hole Stroll

Chattanooga Dogs - Your Old Standby

Chicken Wire Empire - Reckless

Foghorn Duo - My Horses Ain’t Hungry

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Canyoneers