The Old Fashioned #68
In Episode 68 as Amy and I reunite from a distance after more summer travel, I reflect on my stay near Port Townsend, WA where I attended two wonderful old-time concerts at the fifty-year-old camp called Fiddle Tunes and where I got to spend time with bluegrass hero (and now new Hall of Fame inductee) David “Dawg” Grisman. Inspired by that I pulled the classic album Doc and Dawg off the shelf to remind us why it was so influential. New music this week comes from young mando man Wyatt Ellis, Nashville’s Josie Toney, and Jeremy Garrett. Another classic from the grassy files is Dolly Parton singing “Silver Dagger,” while Don Reno and Bill Harrell kick it on “Country Boy Rock and Roll.”
Square Peg Rounders - Merriweather
Junior Sisk - Long Hard Road (Sharecropper's Song)
Josie Toney - Peach Pickin' Time in Georgia
Wyatt Ellis - Grassy Cove
Justin Moses feat. Del McCoury - My Baby's Gone
Lost and Found - Put It Off Until Tomorrow
Dolly Parton - Silver Dagger
George Jackson - Alhaji
Doc Watson and David Grisman - In My Dear Old Southern Home
Hard Drive - Missouri Road
Jeremy Garrett and Bonnie Sims - How Low
Don Reno and Bill Harrell - Country Boy Rock and Roll
Austin Derryberry - Flop Eared Mule
Alan Munde - Blue Hole Stroll
Chattanooga Dogs - Your Old Standby
Chicken Wire Empire - Reckless
Foghorn Duo - My Horses Ain’t Hungry
Jake Xerxes Fussell - Canyoneers