The Old Fashioned #69

The big story of the week was the release of Molly Tuttle’s second bluegrass album in just over a year. City Of Gold features the same Golden Highway band that was introduced on the Grammy-winning Crooked Tree album bringing a new collection of varied, fascinating songs. We’re playing a lot of the album here on WMOT but The Old Fashioned got to premiere the trippy one, so enjoy going down the rabbit hole with “Alice In The Bluegrass.” Also prominent in Show #69 are musical duos. Amy and I just kept finding killer tracks by duos from both the bluegrass and old time camps, including a new single by Darin and Brooke Aldridge and some keening vintage sounding country from Andrew Small and Ashlee Watkins.

Molly Tuttle - Alice In The Bluegrass

The Price Sisters - When I'm Not Thinking About You

Jeremy Stephens - The Old Spinning Wheel

Andrew Small and Ashlee Watkins - Beautiful Stars

Kody Norris Show - Gotta Get My Baby Back

Jerry Douglas with Tim O'Brien - Things In Life

Caitlin Canty - Come By The Highway Home

Tommy Jarrell, Paul Brown and Mike Seeger - Texas Gals

Rafe Brady - Texas Gales

Slocan Ramblers - Bring Me Down Low

Joseph DeCosimo and Alice Gerard - Apple Brandy

Gus Cannon and Noah Lewis - Bring It When You Come

Tui - Went Up On A Mountain

Rick Faris - The One That Got Away

Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Wildflower Too

Deborah Payne and Sam Gleaves - Jubilee

Adam & Mikayla Burrows - Tennessee Hound Dog

Becky Buller - Inglewood Upon Stratford