The Old Fashioned #70

My co-host found herself too far off the grid to join me for this one, so I took her fine suggestions – including the divine Bob and Sarah Amos – and wove them into new music from some of our faves and some bluegrass classics. Becky Buller and Jim Lauderdale collaborated on the new single “Wall Around Your Heart,” a great one by Chris Hillman. The Grascals are back with the return of singer/guitarist Jamie Johnson and his song “I Go” that confronts his battles with addiction. I’ve been thinking about Kentucky bluegrass recently and that led to checking out Louisville’s Bibelhauser Brothers who turned in a terrific “What Would You Give” on their current album Close Harmony. And for some reason, the subject of incarceration was on my mind last week, leading to a cell block of prison songs from Del McCoury, Tony Rice, Ronnie Bowman and Barry Abernathy. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time folks.

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Catlettsburg

The Grascals - I Go

Bibelhauser Brothers - What Would You Give

Wood Box Heroes - No. 444

The Traditional Grass - The Shuffle Of My Feet

Jared Finck - Quick Stream

Full Cord - Ghost of Good Times

Natalie Padilla - Old Kentucky Whiskey

Bob and Sarah Amos - The Hills That I Call Home

Molskey's Mountain Drifters - Closing The Gap

Ronnie Bowman - Stone Walls And Steel Bars

Del McCoury - The Prisoner's Song

Tony Rice - Doing My Time

Barry Abernathy - Birmingham Jail

Becky Buller and Jim Lauderdale - Wall Around Your Heart

Jack Cooke - Gotta Travel On

Tessa Dillon - Blue Goose

Foreign Landers - Garden