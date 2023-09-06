The Old Fashioned #72

This week we celebrated the anticipated release of East Nash Grass’s second album Last Chance To Win. Do we understand the cover? No. But do we love the variety and intelligence and musicality of its 11 songs? Absolutely. We’ve been playing singles all along, and here you’ll find the elegant James Kee song “I Almost Told Her.” More in the weeks ahead, because this will be one of our favorites of the year. Also new this week, Nora Brown is back with a duo with Stephanie Coleman, Ralph Stanley II covers the New Riders of the Purple Sage, the Lonesome Ace Stringband brings a fiddle medley, and Danny Burns sings Mindy Smith. Plus deep history from the Country Gentlemen and heroines Kathy Kallick and Laurie Lewis.

Larry Richardson - Peacock Rag

East Nash Grass - I Almost Told Her

The Nashville Bluegrass Band - No One But My Darlin

George Jackson - Lady Hamilton

Del McCoury Band - Brown Paper Bag

Hay Blackbird - Land of the Shoshone

Ethan Setiawan - Upwind Downstream

Ralph Stanley II - The Glendale Train

Daniel Ullom - Durang's Hornpipe

The Cleverlys - Hillbilly Highway

Annie Staninec and Nick Hornbuckle - Twin Sisters

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman - Gone So Long

Kathy Kallick and Laurie Lewis - Little Annie

Country Gentlemen - Get In Line Buddy

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Crossing the Junction/Deer River

Cara Dillon with Thomm Jutz and Martin Simpson - Fair And Tender Ladies

Danny Burns - Come To Jesus