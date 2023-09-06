The Old Fashioned #72
This week we celebrated the anticipated release of East Nash Grass’s second album Last Chance To Win. Do we understand the cover? No. But do we love the variety and intelligence and musicality of its 11 songs? Absolutely. We’ve been playing singles all along, and here you’ll find the elegant James Kee song “I Almost Told Her.” More in the weeks ahead, because this will be one of our favorites of the year. Also new this week, Nora Brown is back with a duo with Stephanie Coleman, Ralph Stanley II covers the New Riders of the Purple Sage, the Lonesome Ace Stringband brings a fiddle medley, and Danny Burns sings Mindy Smith. Plus deep history from the Country Gentlemen and heroines Kathy Kallick and Laurie Lewis.
Larry Richardson - Peacock Rag
East Nash Grass - I Almost Told Her
The Nashville Bluegrass Band - No One But My Darlin
George Jackson - Lady Hamilton
Del McCoury Band - Brown Paper Bag
Hay Blackbird - Land of the Shoshone
Ethan Setiawan - Upwind Downstream
Ralph Stanley II - The Glendale Train
Daniel Ullom - Durang's Hornpipe
The Cleverlys - Hillbilly Highway
Annie Staninec and Nick Hornbuckle - Twin Sisters
Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman - Gone So Long
Kathy Kallick and Laurie Lewis - Little Annie
Country Gentlemen - Get In Line Buddy
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Crossing the Junction/Deer River
Cara Dillon with Thomm Jutz and Martin Simpson - Fair And Tender Ladies
Danny Burns - Come To Jesus