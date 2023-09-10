The Old Fashioned #74
Craig was inspired this week by gearing up for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Polk County, NC. That meant pulling some Michael Cleveland, some Emmylou Harris (she headlined Sunday), and of course some Earls of Leicester. The band with the elaborate pun for a name was conceived in 2013 by dobro star and producer Jerry Douglas to pay tribute to the songs and sound of Flatt & Scruggs, arguably the most impactful and influential bluegrass band of all time. The Earls, who won four IBMA Awards including Entertainers of the Year and a Grammy Award, include magnificent vocals by Shawn Camp and Jeff White and the powerful fiddling of Johnny Warren. Also this week, Amy brought in tunes from Sami Braman, Joseph DeCosimo and the wonderfully named Corn Potato String Band. Throwback tracks come from Lynn Morris and the Nashville 80s supergroup the Dreadful Snakes.
Killer Grits - Fort Smith Breakdown
Ashby Frank - Wonder Where I'm Bound
Corn Potato Stringband - Bacon and Eggs
The Dreadful Snakes - Blue Yodel #4
Billy Hurt Jr. - Poca River Blues
Pretty Little Goat - Home With The Cider
Della Mae - Rude Awakening
Earls of Leicester - On My Mind
Emmylou Harris - Who Will Sing For Me?
Michael Cleveland - Five Points
Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Find My Way
Lynn Morris Band - Love Grown Cold
The Flybirds - The Band Is Causing Problems
Joseph Decosimo - The Old Cow Died In The Forks
Sami Braman - The Riveter
All Day Breakfast Stringband - Sweetheart, You Done Me Wrong
Alex Leach - Summer Haven
Robbie Fulks - One Glass of Whiskey