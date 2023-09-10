The Old Fashioned #74

Craig was inspired this week by gearing up for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival in Polk County, NC. That meant pulling some Michael Cleveland, some Emmylou Harris (she headlined Sunday), and of course some Earls of Leicester. The band with the elaborate pun for a name was conceived in 2013 by dobro star and producer Jerry Douglas to pay tribute to the songs and sound of Flatt & Scruggs, arguably the most impactful and influential bluegrass band of all time. The Earls, who won four IBMA Awards including Entertainers of the Year and a Grammy Award, include magnificent vocals by Shawn Camp and Jeff White and the powerful fiddling of Johnny Warren. Also this week, Amy brought in tunes from Sami Braman, Joseph DeCosimo and the wonderfully named Corn Potato String Band. Throwback tracks come from Lynn Morris and the Nashville 80s supergroup the Dreadful Snakes.

Killer Grits - Fort Smith Breakdown

Ashby Frank - Wonder Where I'm Bound

Corn Potato Stringband - Bacon and Eggs

The Dreadful Snakes - Blue Yodel #4

Billy Hurt Jr. - Poca River Blues

Pretty Little Goat - Home With The Cider

Della Mae - Rude Awakening

Earls of Leicester - On My Mind

Emmylou Harris - Who Will Sing For Me?

Michael Cleveland - Five Points

Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen - Find My Way

Lynn Morris Band - Love Grown Cold

The Flybirds - The Band Is Causing Problems

Joseph Decosimo - The Old Cow Died In The Forks

Sami Braman - The Riveter

All Day Breakfast Stringband - Sweetheart, You Done Me Wrong

Alex Leach - Summer Haven

Robbie Fulks - One Glass of Whiskey