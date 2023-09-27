The Old Fashioned #75
Darrell Scott is a hugely important Americana artist who’s been on the bill at many a bluegrass festival without being a bluegrass artist himself per se. Now though, a bit like Robbie Fulks recently, the Nashville-based songwriter and picker has made his first self-proclaimed “string band” album, called Cane Back Rocker. The group, with whom he’s been touring for some time, contains Shadd Cobb on fiddle, Matt Flinner on banjo, and Bryn Davies on bass. This show we lead off with the most driving tune, “Banjo In The Holler” featuring Shadd on a fine lead vocal. We’ll feature Darrell’s leads in coming weeks. Also this week, new tracks from Tray Wellington, Balsam Range and Full Cord.
The Rockinghams - Sugar Hill
Darrell Scott String Band - Banjo in the Holler
Full Cord - I Laugh When I Think I Cried Over You
Town Mountain - Tar Heal
Mike Compton and Joe Newberry - I Know Whose Tears
TN Mafia Jug Band - Whoa Mule
Rayna Gellert and Susie Goehring - Buckin' Dun
Charlie Treat - Sing Child Sing
Odetta - Special Delivery Blues
Rob Ickes - Elzic's Farewell
Balsam Range - We'll All Drink Money
Tony Rice - John Hardy
Windy Hill - Down South in New Orleans
Melody Walker - Family Band
Becky Buller - Another Love Gone Wrong
Tray Wellington - Moon In Motion 1
Melissa Carper and Rebecca Patek - Three Little Birdies
Earl Scruggs - Nashville Blues