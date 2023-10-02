The Old Fashioned #76
We’ve been obsessed with the SteelDrivers since they exploded onto the Americana scene in 2007 and 2008 as a vehicle for the rustic and bluesy songs of Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton. With the banjo of Richard Bailey and fiddling from Tammy Rogers, the band was bluegrass but something more. And they’d go one to be global touring artists and Grammy Award winners. I admit I was taken a bit by surprise by their latest release, a pure gospel-grass album called Tougher Than Nails. We lead off with the opening song, “Somewhere Down The Road.” We also had AmericanaFest 2023 on our minds as we pulled music for Show #76, drawing from artists set to play our Old Fashioned party at the outset of the event: Missy Raines and Allegheny, Cristina Vane, Robbie Fulks and the Lonesome Ace Stringband. Now that’s Americana.
Reeltime Travelers - Flippen Jenny
The SteelDrivers - Somewhere Down The Road
Steep Canyon Rangers - Above My Burdens
Uncle Earl - D&P Blues
Bill Monroe - On and On
Wyatt Ellis - Get Lost
Big Richard - It's Gonna Fall/Old Dangerfield
Blue Highway - Ain't No Beter, Ain't No Worse
Casey Campbell - White Horse Breakdown
Missy Raines - Swept Away
Christina Vane - Done Gone Changed Your Mind
The Lonesome Ace Stringband - Praying For Rain
Robbie Fulks - Lonely Ain't Hardly Alive
Dunlap & Mabe - Running
Miles Zurwell - Far Afield
The Faux Paws - Good Song