The Old Fashioned #77

It was not unexpected but it was exciting to hear that Jim Lauderdale and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys had teamed up to make an album. They’ve collaborated at events around the country, including our own Old Fashioned Throwdown 2022. And they just get each other’s vibe and humor. We start this week with the title track of The Long And Lonesome Letting Go, which arrived 9/15. We’ve got a couple of bluegrass blocks, featuring in the first case nominees for this year’s IBMA Awards, including winner Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings, as well as a duet by two giants of the mandolin being ushered into the hall of fame – Sam Bush and David Dawg Grisman. I sought out a bunch of banjo instrumentals for the second half of the program. Amy’s cool artist discoveries include Holler Choir and Happy Trails Prospector.

Andy Lowe - Boatman stomp

Jim Lauderdale and Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - The Long And Lonesome Letting Go

Happy Trails Prospector - Before You Go

Viv and Riley - Chance Creek

Chance McCoy and the Appalachian Stringband - Gospel Plow

Billy Strings - I Haven't Seen Mary In Years

Appalachian Road Show - Troubled Life

Molly Tuttle - More Like A River

David Grisman and Sam Bush - Ralph's Banjo Special

Adam Hurt - Kentucky Winder

Cory Walker - Jamboree

Craig Smith - Sandy River Belle

Bill Evans - Clarinet Polka

Kristin Scott Benson - Great Waterton

Larry Cordle - November Wind

Cousin Emmy with New Lost City Ramblers - Old Tim Brooks

Evan Kinney & His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - I'm Getting Ready To Go

Holler Choir - Carolina Moon