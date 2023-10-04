The Old Fashioned #77
It was not unexpected but it was exciting to hear that Jim Lauderdale and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys had teamed up to make an album. They’ve collaborated at events around the country, including our own Old Fashioned Throwdown 2022. And they just get each other’s vibe and humor. We start this week with the title track of The Long And Lonesome Letting Go, which arrived 9/15. We’ve got a couple of bluegrass blocks, featuring in the first case nominees for this year’s IBMA Awards, including winner Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings, as well as a duet by two giants of the mandolin being ushered into the hall of fame – Sam Bush and David Dawg Grisman. I sought out a bunch of banjo instrumentals for the second half of the program. Amy’s cool artist discoveries include Holler Choir and Happy Trails Prospector.
Andy Lowe - Boatman stomp
Jim Lauderdale and Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - The Long And Lonesome Letting Go
Happy Trails Prospector - Before You Go
Viv and Riley - Chance Creek
Chance McCoy and the Appalachian Stringband - Gospel Plow
Billy Strings - I Haven't Seen Mary In Years
Appalachian Road Show - Troubled Life
Molly Tuttle - More Like A River
David Grisman and Sam Bush - Ralph's Banjo Special
Adam Hurt - Kentucky Winder
Cory Walker - Jamboree
Craig Smith - Sandy River Belle
Bill Evans - Clarinet Polka
Kristin Scott Benson - Great Waterton
Larry Cordle - November Wind
Cousin Emmy with New Lost City Ramblers - Old Tim Brooks
Evan Kinney & His Dixieland Squirrel Skinners - I'm Getting Ready To Go
Holler Choir - Carolina Moon