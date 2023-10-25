© 2023 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Old Fashioned
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #80

By Craig Havighurst
Published October 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT

Chris Jones is one of modern bluegrass music’s multi-position MVPs. He’s a singer, songwriter, guitarist and longtime leader of his band the Night Drivers. He’s also an award winning broadcaster with a long running show on Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction and this September he was named Writer of the Year for his humor column at Bluegrass Today. Writing is the theme of the title track of his new EP Pages In Your Hand, which made its first appearance on our show this week. We start with a different kind of sound, the throwback string jazz of the Forty Drop Few, and we segue into new songs by Rusell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Jaelee Roberts, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderdale. I also want to draw your attention to the gorgeous ballad by dulcimer player and song interpreter Sarah Kate Morgan, one of my favorite recent discoveries.

Ragged Mountain Stringband - Hunting the Buffalo
Forty Drop Few - Bruno's Orange Blossom Breakdown
Russell Moore and III Tyme Out - Heading East To West Virginia
Foghorn Stringband - Charlie and Nellie
Jaelee Roberts - You Can't Stop Me From Staying
Chris Jones - Pages In Your Hand
Sarah Kate Morgan - West Virginia Coal Mine Disaster
Bill Monroe - Molly and Tenbrooks
Jim Lauderdale and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - Darkness Is The Other Side of Life
Cecil Plum - Trumpy's Hoedown
Chicken Wire Empire - Disarm
The Lost And Found - No Longer A Sweetheart of Mine
Warren and Flick - Opening Move
Laura Cortese - Younger Man
Kelly Hunt - Sunshine Long Overdue
Jody Stecher - The Hills of Isle Au Haut
Nicholas Edwards Williams - Midnight Special
Danny Roberts - West Virginia Red

The Old Fashioned
Stay Connected
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
See stories by Craig Havighurst