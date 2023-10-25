The Old Fashioned #80
Chris Jones is one of modern bluegrass music’s multi-position MVPs. He’s a singer, songwriter, guitarist and longtime leader of his band the Night Drivers. He’s also an award winning broadcaster with a long running show on Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction and this September he was named Writer of the Year for his humor column at Bluegrass Today. Writing is the theme of the title track of his new EP Pages In Your Hand, which made its first appearance on our show this week. We start with a different kind of sound, the throwback string jazz of the Forty Drop Few, and we segue into new songs by Rusell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Jaelee Roberts, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderdale. I also want to draw your attention to the gorgeous ballad by dulcimer player and song interpreter Sarah Kate Morgan, one of my favorite recent discoveries.
Ragged Mountain Stringband - Hunting the Buffalo
Forty Drop Few - Bruno's Orange Blossom Breakdown
Russell Moore and III Tyme Out - Heading East To West Virginia
Foghorn Stringband - Charlie and Nellie
Jaelee Roberts - You Can't Stop Me From Staying
Chris Jones - Pages In Your Hand
Sarah Kate Morgan - West Virginia Coal Mine Disaster
Bill Monroe - Molly and Tenbrooks
Jim Lauderdale and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - Darkness Is The Other Side of Life
Cecil Plum - Trumpy's Hoedown
Chicken Wire Empire - Disarm
The Lost And Found - No Longer A Sweetheart of Mine
Warren and Flick - Opening Move
Laura Cortese - Younger Man
Kelly Hunt - Sunshine Long Overdue
Jody Stecher - The Hills of Isle Au Haut
Nicholas Edwards Williams - Midnight Special
Danny Roberts - West Virginia Red