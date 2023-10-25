The Old Fashioned #80

Chris Jones is one of modern bluegrass music’s multi-position MVPs. He’s a singer, songwriter, guitarist and longtime leader of his band the Night Drivers. He’s also an award winning broadcaster with a long running show on Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction and this September he was named Writer of the Year for his humor column at Bluegrass Today. Writing is the theme of the title track of his new EP Pages In Your Hand, which made its first appearance on our show this week. We start with a different kind of sound, the throwback string jazz of the Forty Drop Few, and we segue into new songs by Rusell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Jaelee Roberts, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderdale. I also want to draw your attention to the gorgeous ballad by dulcimer player and song interpreter Sarah Kate Morgan, one of my favorite recent discoveries.

Ragged Mountain Stringband - Hunting the Buffalo

Forty Drop Few - Bruno's Orange Blossom Breakdown

Russell Moore and III Tyme Out - Heading East To West Virginia

Foghorn Stringband - Charlie and Nellie

Jaelee Roberts - You Can't Stop Me From Staying

Chris Jones - Pages In Your Hand

Sarah Kate Morgan - West Virginia Coal Mine Disaster

Bill Monroe - Molly and Tenbrooks

Jim Lauderdale and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - Darkness Is The Other Side of Life

Cecil Plum - Trumpy's Hoedown

Chicken Wire Empire - Disarm

The Lost And Found - No Longer A Sweetheart of Mine

Warren and Flick - Opening Move

Laura Cortese - Younger Man

Kelly Hunt - Sunshine Long Overdue

Jody Stecher - The Hills of Isle Au Haut

Nicholas Edwards Williams - Midnight Special

Danny Roberts - West Virginia Red