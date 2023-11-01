The Old Fashioned #81
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes has emerged as one of the top all-around creators of her generation in bluegrass music. Raised in Charlottesville, VA, she studied in the American Roots program at Berklee College of Music and then stayed on in Boston where she became part of the dynamic band Mile Twelve. She released a solo debut album in 2020 and broke through as the top IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year for 2021 and 22. And During those years she launched her run with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, where she blazes as a soloist. So we’re thrilled to play her new single “Can’t Live Without Love.” Also this hour, the innovative southwestern string band Lone Pinion, a new one from the Blue Ridge Girls with Martha Spencer, and a ballad I love from the Wood Box Heroes. Among much more.
Miles Zurawell - Reel De Forgeron
Bronwyn Keith Hynes - Can't Live Without Love
Darrell Scott String Band - Cumberland Plateau
Lone Piñon - El Mosquitote
Bill and the Belles - Blue So Blue
The Blue Ridge Girls - Wildflowers
Cory Walker - Javalina Breakdown
Ful Cord - Reelin' In the Years
Nora Brown - Gone So Long
Maddie Denton - Black and White Rag -
Wood Box Heroes - Remember This Part
The Small Glories - Time Wanders On
Paul Brown and Mike Bryant - Indian Ate a Woodchuck
Starlet and Big John - Slowly Let Me Down
Two Runner - Devil's Rowdydow
The Bluegrass Cardinals - I've Had A Time
Jim Lauderdale and the Po' Ramblin' Boys - Drop The Hammer Down