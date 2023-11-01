The Old Fashioned #81

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes has emerged as one of the top all-around creators of her generation in bluegrass music. Raised in Charlottesville, VA, she studied in the American Roots program at Berklee College of Music and then stayed on in Boston where she became part of the dynamic band Mile Twelve. She released a solo debut album in 2020 and broke through as the top IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year for 2021 and 22. And During those years she launched her run with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, where she blazes as a soloist. So we’re thrilled to play her new single “Can’t Live Without Love.” Also this hour, the innovative southwestern string band Lone Pinion, a new one from the Blue Ridge Girls with Martha Spencer, and a ballad I love from the Wood Box Heroes. Among much more.

Miles Zurawell - Reel De Forgeron

Bronwyn Keith Hynes - Can't Live Without Love

Darrell Scott String Band - Cumberland Plateau

Lone Piñon - El Mosquitote

Bill and the Belles - Blue So Blue

The Blue Ridge Girls - Wildflowers

Cory Walker - Javalina Breakdown

Ful Cord - Reelin' In the Years

Nora Brown - Gone So Long

Maddie Denton - Black and White Rag -

Wood Box Heroes - Remember This Part

The Small Glories - Time Wanders On

Paul Brown and Mike Bryant - Indian Ate a Woodchuck

Starlet and Big John - Slowly Let Me Down

Two Runner - Devil's Rowdydow

The Bluegrass Cardinals - I've Had A Time

Jim Lauderdale and the Po' Ramblin' Boys - Drop The Hammer Down