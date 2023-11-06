The Old Fashioned #82
The Pacific Northwest has a vibrant traditional music scene, but the artists and bands out there don’t cut through as easily to us in the southeast, if only because it’s super expensive to tour to all the places they deserve to be heard. Our newest discovery in this vein is Kristen Grainger and True North, a bluegrass and acoustic Americana band from Oregon led by Grainger and her husband Dan Wetzel. Grainger has earned media buzz from the likes of the Bluegrass Situation, and done well in songwriting contests across the country. But it’s time to put this band front and center now that their album Fear of Falling Stars comes out Nov. 10. We offer the single “Across The Mountains.” We also have new stuff from a renewed Seldom Scene and key veteran folk singer Alice Gerrard. A block with Cristina Vane, Brenna Mc Millan, Willi Carlisle and Hillary Klug touches on some younger artists who’ve become super skilled at reaching folks on social media. Historic tracks from Don Reno and the Johnson Mountain Boys.
The Freighthoppers - Texas Gals
Seldom Scene - Reason to Believe
Kathy Kallick Band - A Beautiful Life
Jeff Scroggins and Colorado - Zig Zag
Don Reno - Long Gone
Bibelhauser Brothers - Blue Collar Dreams
Hannah Read - Silverphae
Pharis and Jason Romero - Old Granny Blair
Dom Flemons - Too Long I've Been Gone
Foghorn Stringband - Jailbreak
Cristina Vane - Heaven Bound Station
Brenna McMillan - Kodachrome
Willi Carlisle - Critterland
Hillary Klug - Pretty Polly
Kristen Grainger and True North - Across The Mountains
Fireside Collective - Running Wild Again
Johnson Mountain Boys - Sugarloaf Mountain Special
Alice Gerrard - Sun to Sun