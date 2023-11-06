The Old Fashioned #82

The Pacific Northwest has a vibrant traditional music scene, but the artists and bands out there don’t cut through as easily to us in the southeast, if only because it’s super expensive to tour to all the places they deserve to be heard. Our newest discovery in this vein is Kristen Grainger and True North, a bluegrass and acoustic Americana band from Oregon led by Grainger and her husband Dan Wetzel. Grainger has earned media buzz from the likes of the Bluegrass Situation, and done well in songwriting contests across the country. But it’s time to put this band front and center now that their album Fear of Falling Stars comes out Nov. 10. We offer the single “Across The Mountains.” We also have new stuff from a renewed Seldom Scene and key veteran folk singer Alice Gerrard. A block with Cristina Vane, Brenna Mc Millan, Willi Carlisle and Hillary Klug touches on some younger artists who’ve become super skilled at reaching folks on social media. Historic tracks from Don Reno and the Johnson Mountain Boys.



The Freighthoppers - Texas Gals

Seldom Scene - Reason to Believe

Kathy Kallick Band - A Beautiful Life

Jeff Scroggins and Colorado - Zig Zag

Don Reno - Long Gone

Bibelhauser Brothers - Blue Collar Dreams

Hannah Read - Silverphae

Pharis and Jason Romero - Old Granny Blair

Dom Flemons - Too Long I've Been Gone

Foghorn Stringband - Jailbreak

Cristina Vane - Heaven Bound Station

Brenna McMillan - Kodachrome

Willi Carlisle - Critterland

Hillary Klug - Pretty Polly

Kristen Grainger and True North - Across The Mountains

Fireside Collective - Running Wild Again

Johnson Mountain Boys - Sugarloaf Mountain Special

Alice Gerrard - Sun to Sun