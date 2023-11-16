The Old Fashioned #84

A package arrived in my mailbox from a small re-issue label I’d never heard of called Liberation Hall in Massachusetts, and what a welcome surprise it was. They’ve released Clarence White: The Lost Masters (1963-1973) on CD, featuring what its well-done liner notes by John Delgatto call a “brief overview of Clarence’s acoustic and electric guitar playing.” There are tracks with Eric Weissberg and members of the Byrds and even The Everly Brothers on the 14-song collection. We’ve gone with “Alabama Jubilee” backed by Herb Peterson (bass), Alan Munde (banjo) and Byron Berline (fiddle) from 1973 to show what a master of flatpicking White was just before his tragic and untimely death. Also in the show, another reissue as Americana Vibes has released a 20th anniversary edition of Cabin In The Hills, the lone album from Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band, a collection of monster Colorado pickers who weren’t as famous then as they are now – Travis Book, Anders Beck, Andy Thorn and Jon Stickley. New singles come from Nefesh Mountain and Amanda Cook.



Camp Creek Boys - Cider Mill

Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band - Why Cry

Sam Armstrong Zigafoos - Jinny Pup

Nefesh Mountain - More Love

The Fretliners - The Bottle

Andy Leftwich - Jackson's Ground

Sheriff Scott and the Deputies - Upside Down

Phoebe Hunt - Molly, My Dear

Tune Hash - Salt River Reel

Amanda Cook - New Star

Clarence White - Alabama Jubilee

Big Richard - Hold Whatcha Got

Cajun Country Revival - Cafe Chaud

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears - Sweet Song in the Tall Grass

Evan Kinney and Van Burchfield - Possum Hollow

Hackensaw Boys - Flora