The Old Fashioned #84

By Craig Havighurst
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST
A package arrived in my mailbox from a small re-issue label I’d never heard of called Liberation Hall in Massachusetts, and what a welcome surprise it was. They’ve released Clarence White: The Lost Masters (1963-1973) on CD, featuring what its well-done liner notes by John Delgatto call a “brief overview of Clarence’s acoustic and electric guitar playing.” There are tracks with Eric Weissberg and members of the Byrds and even The Everly Brothers on the 14-song collection. We’ve gone with “Alabama Jubilee” backed by Herb Peterson (bass), Alan Munde (banjo) and Byron Berline (fiddle) from 1973 to show what a master of flatpicking White was just before his tragic and untimely death. Also in the show, another reissue as Americana Vibes has released a 20th anniversary edition of Cabin In The Hills, the lone album from Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band, a collection of monster Colorado pickers who weren’t as famous then as they are now – Travis Book, Anders Beck, Andy Thorn and Jon Stickley. New singles come from Nefesh Mountain and Amanda Cook.

 
Camp Creek Boys - Cider Mill
Broke Mountain Bluegrass Band - Why Cry
Sam Armstrong Zigafoos - Jinny Pup
Nefesh Mountain - More Love
The Fretliners - The Bottle
Andy Leftwich - Jackson's Ground
Sheriff Scott and the Deputies - Upside Down
Phoebe Hunt - Molly, My Dear
Tune Hash - Salt River Reel
Amanda Cook - New Star
Clarence White - Alabama Jubilee
Big Richard - Hold Whatcha Got
Cajun Country Revival - Cafe Chaud
Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears - Sweet Song in the Tall Grass
Evan Kinney and Van Burchfield - Possum Hollow
Hackensaw Boys - Flora

Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
