The Old Fashioned #86

That album we’ve been talking about and puzzling over – Cambium from Full Cord – finally arrived from Dark Shadow Recording, and they offer our leadoff track this week. The Grand Haven, MI band won the Telluride band contest in 2022 and the IBMA Momentum Band of the Year award this fall, so they’re off and running. They draw their band name and album title from the world of wood and timber and trees, and there’s woody tones to spare, along with some fine singing and original songwriting. Also this hour, German-born mandolinist Mark Stoffel (of Chris Jones and the Night Drivers) brings a hot and funky instrumental, while North Carolina’s Resonant Rogues, a great discovery by Amy, delivery a mournful and blue song from their new self-titled album. Historic tracks come from Rickey Wasson, Gillian Welch and the sometime duo of Dudley Connell and Don Rigsby.

April Verch - Cauliflower

Full Cord - Blue Eyes Look My Way

Dunlap & Mabe - God Only Knows

Mark Stoffel - Barnyard Funk

Dudley Connell and Don Rigsby - Too Late

Resonant Rogues - What Happened To That Feeling

Jim Ringer - Waiting For The Hard Times To Go

Meredith Moon - Needle Case/Blue Goose

Benson - Lay Em Down

Jeremy Stevens - The Old Spinning Wheel

Mama Said Stringband - Flabbergasted

Don Rodgers - I'm A Kentuckian

Evie Ladin - Magnolia One Step

Gillian Welch - Six White Horses

Laura Orshaw - I'll Trade You Money For Wine

All Day Breakfast Stringband - Come Back Boys And Feed Your Horses

Rickey Wasson - You Go To Your Church