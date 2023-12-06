The Old Fashioned #87
We’ve been playing singles in advance of the new album from Balsam Range, but it’s here now, out Dec. 1, and it’s called Kinetic Tone, a nice title for science nerds like me. The band is a staple in its home region of western NC, but of course the quintet has reached audiences far and wide, hence being named Entertainers of the Year by the IBMA in 2018. We open this week with a cool album cut, a cinematic California gold rush song written by Milan Miller. Also this week, brand new music from Alice Gerrard, killing it with her new album Sun to Sun at age 89. And it’s veterans’ day apparently with new singles from Larry Stephenson, Jeff Parker and David Parmley. Historic cuts come from the Johnson Mountain Boys and the Bluegrass Cardinals.
Allison DeGroot and Tatiana Hargreaves - Buffalo Gals
Balsam Range - Echo Canyon
Lindley Creek - Every Time A Train Goes By
Shad Cobb - The Lonely Waltz
Alice Gerard - Winding Road
Larry Stephenson Band - Lonesome With Heartaches
Laurie Lewis - Rooster Crow
Hawktail - Antilopen
Johnson Mountain Boys - Tomorrow I'll Be Gone
Julian Pinelli - Possibility of Squirrel
Kenny and Amanda Smith - Everything To Me
The Horsenecks - Buck Dancers Choice
The Bluegrass Cardinals - Morristown
David Parmley - What Makes You Think
Jeff Parker & Co. - The Weatherman
The Osborne Brothers - Tina Rene Waltz
The Stage Hogs - Sourwood Mountain
John Harrod - Bury Me In Overalls