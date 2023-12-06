The Old Fashioned #87

We’ve been playing singles in advance of the new album from Balsam Range, but it’s here now, out Dec. 1, and it’s called Kinetic Tone, a nice title for science nerds like me. The band is a staple in its home region of western NC, but of course the quintet has reached audiences far and wide, hence being named Entertainers of the Year by the IBMA in 2018. We open this week with a cool album cut, a cinematic California gold rush song written by Milan Miller. Also this week, brand new music from Alice Gerrard, killing it with her new album Sun to Sun at age 89. And it’s veterans’ day apparently with new singles from Larry Stephenson, Jeff Parker and David Parmley. Historic cuts come from the Johnson Mountain Boys and the Bluegrass Cardinals.

Allison DeGroot and Tatiana Hargreaves - Buffalo Gals

Balsam Range - Echo Canyon

Lindley Creek - Every Time A Train Goes By

Shad Cobb - The Lonely Waltz

Alice Gerard - Winding Road

Larry Stephenson Band - Lonesome With Heartaches

Laurie Lewis - Rooster Crow

Hawktail - Antilopen

Johnson Mountain Boys - Tomorrow I'll Be Gone

Julian Pinelli - Possibility of Squirrel

Kenny and Amanda Smith - Everything To Me

The Horsenecks - Buck Dancers Choice

The Bluegrass Cardinals - Morristown

David Parmley - What Makes You Think

Jeff Parker & Co. - The Weatherman

The Osborne Brothers - Tina Rene Waltz

The Stage Hogs - Sourwood Mountain

John Harrod - Bury Me In Overalls