The Old Fashioned #88

From its origins in 1970 to its current work with Sierra Ferrell, Sarah Jarosz and others, Rounder Records has been arguably the most important and influential roots music label in America. Throughout, Rounder has been in the vanguard of bluegrass music with a remarkable legacy of artists. My own bluegrass adventure began with a Rounder Bluegrass sampler album in 1987, and we dedicate this special episode to that collection. After only owning the collection on hand-dubbed cassette for decades, I found the CD of the album online and here I've remixed it with commentary by me and Amy, who was hearing most of this old bluegrass for the first time. You'll hear vintage David Grisman, Ricky Skaggs, Byron Berline, Hazel & Alice, and Del McCoury among others. We had a blast putting this together and hope you have a bluegrass epiphany like I did.

This hour of The Old Fashioned is a companion to a new article I wrote about Rounder's past and future based on interviews with the author of a new book about the label's history and the two guys running Rounder today. Find that story here.

Country Cooking - Big Ben

Hazel & Alice - Montana Cowboy

Boone Creek - Dark Is The Night

Bill Keith - Crazy Creek

David Grisman - I Ain't Broke

Joe Val - Along About Daybreak

Del McCoury and his Dixie Pals - High On A Moutaintop

Allen Shelton - Banjo Bounce

Don Stover - Valley of Peace

Frank Wakefield - Sleepy Eyed John

The Allen Brothers - Who Done It?

The Bluegrass Cardinals - Lorene

Byron Berline - Ragtime Annie

Phyllis Boyens - Last Old Shovel

Old Home String Band - I'm Gonna Put You Down

Connie and Babe & The BackWood Boys - Home Is Where The Heart Is

Butch Robbins - Sally Goodin'

The New Kentucky Colonels - If You're Ever Gonna Leave Me