© 2023 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Old Fashioned
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #88

By Craig Havighurst
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST
Northeastern bluegrass hero and IBMA Hall of Famer Joe Val is part of Rounder Records history.

From its origins in 1970 to its current work with Sierra Ferrell, Sarah Jarosz and others, Rounder Records has been arguably the most important and influential roots music label in America. Throughout, Rounder has been in the vanguard of bluegrass music with a remarkable legacy of artists. My own bluegrass adventure began with a Rounder Bluegrass sampler album in 1987, and we dedicate this special episode to that collection. After only owning the collection on hand-dubbed cassette for decades, I found the CD of the album online and here I've remixed it with commentary by me and Amy, who was hearing most of this old bluegrass for the first time. You'll hear vintage David Grisman, Ricky Skaggs, Byron Berline, Hazel & Alice, and Del McCoury among others. We had a blast putting this together and hope you have a bluegrass epiphany like I did.

This hour of The Old Fashioned is a companion to a new article I wrote about Rounder's past and future based on interviews with the author of a new book about the label's history and the two guys running Rounder today. Find that story here.

Country Cooking - Big Ben
Hazel & Alice - Montana Cowboy
Boone Creek - Dark Is The Night
Bill Keith - Crazy Creek
David Grisman - I Ain't Broke
Joe Val - Along About Daybreak
Del McCoury and his Dixie Pals - High On A Moutaintop
Allen Shelton - Banjo Bounce
Don Stover - Valley of Peace
Frank Wakefield - Sleepy Eyed John
The Allen Brothers - Who Done It?
The Bluegrass Cardinals - Lorene
Byron Berline - Ragtime Annie
Phyllis Boyens - Last Old Shovel
Old Home String Band - I'm Gonna Put You Down
Connie and Babe & The BackWood Boys - Home Is Where The Heart Is
Butch Robbins - Sally Goodin'
The New Kentucky Colonels - If You're Ever Gonna Leave Me

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
See stories by Craig Havighurst