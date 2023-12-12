The Old Fashioned #88
From its origins in 1970 to its current work with Sierra Ferrell, Sarah Jarosz and others, Rounder Records has been arguably the most important and influential roots music label in America. Throughout, Rounder has been in the vanguard of bluegrass music with a remarkable legacy of artists. My own bluegrass adventure began with a Rounder Bluegrass sampler album in 1987, and we dedicate this special episode to that collection. After only owning the collection on hand-dubbed cassette for decades, I found the CD of the album online and here I've remixed it with commentary by me and Amy, who was hearing most of this old bluegrass for the first time. You'll hear vintage David Grisman, Ricky Skaggs, Byron Berline, Hazel & Alice, and Del McCoury among others. We had a blast putting this together and hope you have a bluegrass epiphany like I did.
This hour of The Old Fashioned is a companion to a new article I wrote about Rounder's past and future based on interviews with the author of a new book about the label's history and the two guys running Rounder today. Find that story here.
Country Cooking - Big Ben
Hazel & Alice - Montana Cowboy
Boone Creek - Dark Is The Night
Bill Keith - Crazy Creek
David Grisman - I Ain't Broke
Joe Val - Along About Daybreak
Del McCoury and his Dixie Pals - High On A Moutaintop
Allen Shelton - Banjo Bounce
Don Stover - Valley of Peace
Frank Wakefield - Sleepy Eyed John
The Allen Brothers - Who Done It?
The Bluegrass Cardinals - Lorene
Byron Berline - Ragtime Annie
Phyllis Boyens - Last Old Shovel
Old Home String Band - I'm Gonna Put You Down
Connie and Babe & The BackWood Boys - Home Is Where The Heart Is
Butch Robbins - Sally Goodin'
The New Kentucky Colonels - If You're Ever Gonna Leave Me