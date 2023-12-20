The Old Fashioned #89
In show #88 I shared my remix of the 1986 Rounder Bluegrass compilation that turned me into a lifelong fan. This week, we hear some of Amy Alvey’s core influences, starting with the ephiphany she had when she heard Bill Monroe’s “Uncle Pen” while a fiddle student at Berklee College of Music. Her sets also include Bruce Molsky, Crooked Still, and Nashville’s own Brittany Haas. But that’s all in the second half of the show. Up front, new singles from Blue Highway, Billy Droze, the Kathy Kallick Band and banjo player Daniel Grindstaff. Maybe this compilation will change your life!
The Freighthoppers - Mississippi Breakdown
Blue Highway - The North Side
The High and Wides - This Weary Heart You Stole Away
Jimmy Martin - Living Like A Fool
Daniel Grindstaff - Finnland
Billy Droze - Yesterday
Kathy Kallick Band - A Lonesome Feeling
Marty Falle w Dale Ann Bradley - Ale 8
Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Hillbilly Blues
Skillet Licorice - Three In One Two-Step
Bill Monroe - Uncle Pen
Flatt and Scruggs - Salty Dog Blues
Merle Travis - Nine Pound Hammer
Lefty Frizell - If You've Got The Money I've Got the Time
Bruce Molsky - Fall On My Knees
Crooked Still - Can't You Hear Me Calling
Blue Moose and the Unbuttoned Zippers - Roustabout
Brittany Haas - Mississippi Breakdown