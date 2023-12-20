The Old Fashioned #89

In show #88 I shared my remix of the 1986 Rounder Bluegrass compilation that turned me into a lifelong fan. This week, we hear some of Amy Alvey’s core influences, starting with the ephiphany she had when she heard Bill Monroe’s “Uncle Pen” while a fiddle student at Berklee College of Music. Her sets also include Bruce Molsky, Crooked Still, and Nashville’s own Brittany Haas. But that’s all in the second half of the show. Up front, new singles from Blue Highway, Billy Droze, the Kathy Kallick Band and banjo player Daniel Grindstaff. Maybe this compilation will change your life!

The Freighthoppers - Mississippi Breakdown

Blue Highway - The North Side

The High and Wides - This Weary Heart You Stole Away

Jimmy Martin - Living Like A Fool

Daniel Grindstaff - Finnland

Billy Droze - Yesterday

Kathy Kallick Band - A Lonesome Feeling

Marty Falle w Dale Ann Bradley - Ale 8

Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Hillbilly Blues

Skillet Licorice - Three In One Two-Step

Bill Monroe - Uncle Pen

Flatt and Scruggs - Salty Dog Blues

Merle Travis - Nine Pound Hammer

Lefty Frizell - If You've Got The Money I've Got the Time

Bruce Molsky - Fall On My Knees

Crooked Still - Can't You Hear Me Calling

Blue Moose and the Unbuttoned Zippers - Roustabout

Brittany Haas - Mississippi Breakdown

