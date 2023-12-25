The Old Fashioned #90 Christmas Special
When it came time to curate our second annual bluegrass Christmas special, it was tempting to just play all of last year’s songs again because we were so happy with the collection! And indeed we did leave a few of what have become perennial favorites – the Cox Family’s “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” for example. And the gorgeous “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” by Chosen Road. But we found some fine new music as well, including new singles from the Kody Norris Show, Darin and Brooke Aldridge (they have a new holiday album), and Joe Mullins. New vintage music comes from Laurie Lewis, John Hartford and Newgrange. So let the mandolins ring and the high tenors sing. Amy Alvey and I wish you a very happy holiday season.
April Verch and Joe Newberry - Breaking Up Christmas
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum - Christmas Time's A Comin'
Kody Norris Show - Mountain City Christmas
Newgrange - While Roving on A Christmas Night
John Hartford - On Christmas Eve
Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Light of the Stable
Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - Christmas At The Old Home Place
Nefesh Mountain - Happy Joyous Hanukkah
Cox Family - Go Tell It On The Mountain
Matt Combs and Nate Strasser - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Po Ramblin Boys - I'm Going Home It's Christmas Time
Becky Buller - The Box
Chosen Road - Beautiful Star of Bethlehem
Larry Sparks - Christmas in the Mountains
Tony Trischka - Precious Child
Robin and Linda Williams - Rise Up Shepard and Follow
Wildwood Valley Boys - When It's Snowing In The Mountains
The Kruger Brothers - O Come All Ye Faithful