The Old Fashioned #90 Christmas Special

When it came time to curate our second annual bluegrass Christmas special, it was tempting to just play all of last year’s songs again because we were so happy with the collection! And indeed we did leave a few of what have become perennial favorites – the Cox Family’s “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” for example. And the gorgeous “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” by Chosen Road. But we found some fine new music as well, including new singles from the Kody Norris Show, Darin and Brooke Aldridge (they have a new holiday album), and Joe Mullins. New vintage music comes from Laurie Lewis, John Hartford and Newgrange. So let the mandolins ring and the high tenors sing. Amy Alvey and I wish you a very happy holiday season.

April Verch and Joe Newberry - Breaking Up Christmas

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum - Christmas Time's A Comin'

Kody Norris Show - Mountain City Christmas

Newgrange - While Roving on A Christmas Night

John Hartford - On Christmas Eve

Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Light of the Stable

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers - Christmas At The Old Home Place

Nefesh Mountain - Happy Joyous Hanukkah

Cox Family - Go Tell It On The Mountain

Matt Combs and Nate Strasser - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Po Ramblin Boys - I'm Going Home It's Christmas Time

Becky Buller - The Box

Chosen Road - Beautiful Star of Bethlehem

Larry Sparks - Christmas in the Mountains

Tony Trischka - Precious Child

Robin and Linda Williams - Rise Up Shepard and Follow

Wildwood Valley Boys - When It's Snowing In The Mountains

The Kruger Brothers - O Come All Ye Faithful