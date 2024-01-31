The Old Fashioned #92
It’s been a long wait since the award-winning band Sister Sadie negotiated big lineup changes and worked up their newest album No Fear. But never fear. It’s here, as of January 26, and we jumped on it by opening TOF #92 with the single “Cannonball,” a song that its lead vocalist and cowriter Dani Flowers says is about “falling in love and being hopeful that person you’re falling for will be careful with your heart.” Dani and bass player Maddie Dalton are newest to the project. Jaelee Roberts who we’ve played here a lot thanks to her fine solo album, has been on board for some time. Fiddler Deanie Richardson and banjo player Gina Britt are co-founders. We won’t be surprised if this new quintet wins more IBMA prizes. Otherwise, we’ve got new music from Armchair Boogie, The Price Sisters, Thomas Cassell, and Missy Raines. The Lilly Brothers and Flatt & Scruggs bring the vintage wine.
Fiddlers Four - Pickin' The Devil's Eye
Sister Sadie - Cannonball
Hannah Read - Stinkhorn
The Price Sisters - There's A Song In There Somewhere
Charm City Junction - Prairie Fire
Armchair Boogie - Liquor Store
Lilly Brothers with Don Stover - Are You Tired Of Me My Darling
Libby Weitnauer - Sixteen King's Daughters
Snowglobe Stringband - Goodbye Columbus
Snowglobe Stringband - High Up On Tug
Thomas Cassell - Anything But The Truth
New Valley String Band - Ways Of The world
Slocan Ramblers - Won't You Come Back Home
Flatt and Scruggs - Doin' My Time
Wood Box Heroes - Cross The Line
Fiddlers Four - Danse Caribe
Missy Raines - Ghost Of A Love