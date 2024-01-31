The Old Fashioned #92

It’s been a long wait since the award-winning band Sister Sadie negotiated big lineup changes and worked up their newest album No Fear. But never fear. It’s here, as of January 26, and we jumped on it by opening TOF #92 with the single “Cannonball,” a song that its lead vocalist and cowriter Dani Flowers says is about “falling in love and being hopeful that person you’re falling for will be careful with your heart.” Dani and bass player Maddie Dalton are newest to the project. Jaelee Roberts who we’ve played here a lot thanks to her fine solo album, has been on board for some time. Fiddler Deanie Richardson and banjo player Gina Britt are co-founders. We won’t be surprised if this new quintet wins more IBMA prizes. Otherwise, we’ve got new music from Armchair Boogie, The Price Sisters, Thomas Cassell, and Missy Raines. The Lilly Brothers and Flatt & Scruggs bring the vintage wine.

Fiddlers Four - Pickin' The Devil's Eye

Sister Sadie - Cannonball

Hannah Read - Stinkhorn

The Price Sisters - There's A Song In There Somewhere

Charm City Junction - Prairie Fire

Armchair Boogie - Liquor Store

Lilly Brothers with Don Stover - Are You Tired Of Me My Darling

Libby Weitnauer - Sixteen King's Daughters

Snowglobe Stringband - Goodbye Columbus

Snowglobe Stringband - High Up On Tug

Thomas Cassell - Anything But The Truth

New Valley String Band - Ways Of The world

Slocan Ramblers - Won't You Come Back Home

Flatt and Scruggs - Doin' My Time

Wood Box Heroes - Cross The Line

Fiddlers Four - Danse Caribe

Missy Raines - Ghost Of A Love