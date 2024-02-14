The Old Fashioned #94

The bluegrass community does a great job encouraging youngsters to take up instruments and elevating those who show talent, but it’s been a while since a virtuoso stirred people up quite like Wyatt Ellis. He grew up in East Tennessee and latched on to mandolin inspired by Bobby Osborne playing “Rocky Top.” He hit the woodshed hard during the pandemic and took on a Tennessee Folklife Apprenticeship with Sierra Hull. Now he’s playing with his heroes and releasing his first album. We celebrate that with the title cut “Happy Valley.” Also this week, new tunes from Liam Purcell, Willi Carlisle, and another prodigy, 17-year-old Muiranne Bradley, a fingerstyle guitarist from Ireland.



Earl White String Band - Wolf Creek

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road - Homesick For Virginia

Wyatt Ellis - Happy Valley

Appalachian Road Show - Only A Hobo

Kody Norris Show - Fiddler's Rock

Willi Carlisle - The Great Depression

Kathy Kallick Band - 25 Chickens

Windy Hill - I Guess It’s Only Right I Should Pay

Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms - The Great Big Fais Do-Do

Nadine Landry and Sammy Lind - Brown's Dream

Muiranne Bradley - Stagolee

Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller - Puncheon Floor

Ethan Sherman - The Glendale Gallop

Jimmy Martin - There's Better Times A Comin’

Cousin Emmy - Come On All you Virginia Gals

Lindley Creek - Spring Is In The Air Again

Brad Leftwich - Long, Lonesome Home

Hurricane Ridgerunners - Bury Me Not On The Lone Prairie

Sam Bush - Bringing In The Georgia Mail