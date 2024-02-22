The Old Fashioned #95

It’s a week of album premieres, one long awaited and one kind of a surprise. The latter comes from Brit Taylor, the wonderful and versatile singer from Kentucky who reminds us of a modern day Patty Loveless. She’s so versatile that she took her Kentucky Blue album of 2023 and rearranged some of its songs – and added some new ones – to give us Kentucky Bluegrassed, a magical acoustic collection, and we’ve got the title track. But I buried the lead. Ten-time IBMA Bass Player of the Year and beloved industry veteran Missy Raines has released Highlander, her first traditional, banjo-driven album as a band leader. Her band Allegheny, which has been touring since last year, includes Ben Garnett on guitar, Eli Gilbert on banjo, Ellie Hakanson on fiddle, and Tristan Scroggins on mandolin. It’s a treat to play the opening cut “Listen To The Lonesome Wind.” Also this week, new stuff from Larry Stephenson and the Skaggs and Rice kind of duo Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett. Historic tracks come from Peter Rowan and Red Smiley.

All Day Breakfast String Band - Sugar Hill

Missy Raines and Allegheny - Listen to the Lonesome Wind

Peter Rowan - Stable Boy Blues

Alison Brown - Tall Hog At The Trough

Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett - 1682

Brit Taylor - Kentucky Blue

Billy Strings and Tony Trischka - Brown's Ferry Blues

Austin Derryberry and Tater Caruthers - Sequatchie Valley

Maddie Denton with James Kee - Hope You Hang Around

Art Stamper - Josie-O

Larry Stephenson - Love Me Like You Used To Do

Breaking Grass - 100 Degrees in the Shade

The Vollmers - The Belle of Lexington

The SteelDrivers - Goin' Home

Lonesome River Band - Come On Down From The Mountain Top

Red Smiley and the Bluegrass Cutups - Wreck of the Old No. 9

Kelly Hunt - Top Of The World

Ricky Skaggs and KY Thunder - Think of What You've Done