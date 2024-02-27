The Old Fashioned #96

I’m not about to start a “song of the week” designation for this show, but if I did, hypothetically, just this once, I’d give the blue ribbon to the new single “What’ll I Do With The Baby-O,” a traditional tune associated with Jean Ritchie and often considered a children’s song. Well the artist here, Jesse Smathers of Floyd, VA, doesn’t kid around in this fiery, ferocious bluegrass version. We hear Hunter Berry on fiddle and Corbin Hayslett on banjo absolutely burning. Jesse comes from an old musical family from North Carolina and has worked with James King and, since 2015, the Lonesome River Band. But his solo work can be found on his solo, self-titled debut album, made in the year following the pandemic. We’ll keep our ears on this IBMA Momentum Award winner. Also this week, a block devoted to Black History Month with Rhiannon Giddens and other former Carolina Chocolate Drops. Becky Buller and her label Dark Shadow let us premiere her new single "Jubilee" featuring Aoife O'Donovan. Darin and Brooke Aldridge offer a killer new version of “The Price I Pay,” while the Price Sisters mark their new release Between The Lines.

Carolina Chocolate Drops - Cornbread And Butter Beans

Darin and Brooke Aldridge - The Price I Pay

Jim Lauderdale and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - She's On A Different Train

Jordan Tice - Cats and Kittens

The Price Sisters - Midnight

Becky Buller (feat. Aoife O'Donovan) - Jubilee

Jesse Smathers - What'll I Do With The Baby-O

Whitstein Brothers - Highway Headed South

Sideline - The Lives Of The Innocent

Rafe Stefanini - Smokey Hole

Rhiannon Giddens - At the Purchaser's Option

Hubby Jenkins - Parchman Farm Blues

Bobby Leecan & His Need More Band - Washboard Cut Out

Jake Blount - Just As Well You’ve Got To Die

Sister Sadie - Blue as my Broken Heart

Andy Leftwich - Big Mon

Old Time 100 - Elk River Blues

Sam Bush - California Earthquake