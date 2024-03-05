The Old Fashioned #97

A few years ago I was talking to banjo player Kyle Tuttle at IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh and he was telling me about his vision for what I recall as some kind of world/rock/bluegrass fusion and I suggested calling it the “Monroehavishnu Orchestra” and that made him laugh. His new solo album Labor of Lust isn’t exactly John McLaughlin’s Inner Mounting Flame, but it’s an adventuresome bluegrass album spiked with enlightening ingredients and masterful picking. Kyle had a tremendous 2023 touring with Molly Tuttle’s Golden Highway (and landing another bluegrass album Grammy Award). He starts 2024 with his own statement, and we’re here for it. Also this week, new songs from Tray Wellington, Darren Nicholson and Daniel Ullom and a show debut from Chattanooga’s Randy Steele. Archival tape rolls with Lynn Morris, the Mississippi Sheiks, and the iconic Old and In The Way.

Bill Monroe - The Old Brown County Barn

Kyle Tuttle - Trailer in Boulder Canyon

Daniel Ullom - Cherokee

Steve Earle and the Del McCoury Band - Leroy's Dustbowl Blues

Tray Wellington - Lift Up Every Stone

The Goodwin Brothers - Down To The Mill

Jarron Paxton - Candy Man

Lynn Morris Band - If Teardrops Were Pennies

Adam McIntosh - Baby, You Ain't Baby Anymore

Adeline - Stoney Fork

Darren Nicholson - Ain't No Sin

Mississippi Sheiks - Jake Leg Blues

All Day Breakfast Stringband - Fire On The Mountain

Old and in the Way - Pig In A Pen

Randy Steele - There's A Part of Me

Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison DeGroot - Dry

Sharon Mountain Harmony - Turtle Dove

Dale Ann Bradley - One By One