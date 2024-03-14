The Old Fashioned #98
Banjo player Terry Baucomb was everywhere that mattered in bluegrass in the late 20th century. In the 1970s, the North Carolina native co-founded Boone Creek with Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas, a band whose impact on the music was bigger than its two albums would suggest. In the 80s, the so-called “Duke of Drive” was an original and longstanding member of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. Then in the 1990s, he co-founded IIIrd Tyme Out with Russell Moore. That’s an astonishing track record. He passed away last December and when mandolinist Ashby Frank issued the single “Knee Deep In Bluegrass,” a Baucomb tune as a tribute, we made a block around it with some key Terry Baucomb performances. He will be missed. Also this week, a new Donna Ulisse album, an understated David Grier instrumental, and the great Black fiddler Earl White.
Rual Yarbrough/James Bryan - Farewell Trion
East Nash Grass - East Due West Blues
Donna Ulisse - Ain't No Sleeping In This Houe
Jim Mills - The Hide Head Blues
The Danberrys - Big Rig
Ashby Frank - Knee Deep In Bluegrass
Boone Creek - One Way Track
IIIrd Tyme Out - Moundsville Pen
Terry Baucom and the Dukes of Drive - Hello Blues
Art Stamper - Brushy Run
Brayden Williamson - Legends, They Will Always Remain
Stanley Brothers - I See Through You
Coon Creek Girls - Poor Naomi Wise
David Grier - Jeff Davis
Fiddlin' Earl White - I Truly Understand
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Dock Belmont's Tune
Jim Ringer - Old Bill Pickett
The Ozark Highballers - Going Back To Where I Come From