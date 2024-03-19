The Old Fashioned #99

As we approached our 100th show, I got the goofy idea of festooning our 99th episode of The Old Fashioned with songs about Nines. After all, bluegrass seems to bring that number up often, starting with “Nine Pound Hammer,” so I pulled Tony Rice’s iconic version from the great Manzanita album. Then we were off to the races with the “Wreck Of The Old No. 9” by Doc and Merle Watson, a great version of “99 Year Blues” from the Rock Hearts and Amy’s pick, the hard driving band Hard Drive with “49 Cats in a Rain Barrell.” Because why not? There IS new music, from Thomas Cassell and Crandall Creek, plus a show-closing block of great banjo led bands featuring Cory Walker, Alan Munde, Jeremy Stevens and Kristin Scott Benson.

Uncle Dick Hutchinson - Trouble On The Nine Mile

Thomas Cassell - Wish I Was A Railroad Train

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Don't Know Why

Clarence White - No Title Yet Blues

Crandall Creek - Hickory Ridge

Tony Rice - Nine Pound Hammer

Appalachian Road Show - 99 Years And One Dark Day

Seldom Scene - This Morning At Nine

Doc and Merle Watson - Wreck Of The Old No. 9

Evie Ladin and Amy Alvey - Red Bird

Rock Hearts - 99 Year Blues

Hard Drive - 49 Cats in a Rain Barrel

Kaia Kater - Nine Pin

Dale Ann Bradley and Tina Adair - Apt. No. 9

Alan Munde Gazette - Little Teardrops

Cory Walker - Made in France

Jeremy Stevens - Since Wedding Bells Have Rung

Kristin Scott Benson - Farewell Blues