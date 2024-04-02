The Old Fashioned #101

April is big for weddings, and we’re seeing quite a lot of pairing up out there in bluegrass land, maybe not forever but for special projects that are making the Spring a lot more tuneful. We open this week for example with one of Tony Trischka’s recent collaborations on his upcoming Earl Scruggs tribute album. Here he brings on Molly Tuttle for a sweet version of the old moonshining song “Dooley.” Pictured here are Alison Brown and her friend Steve Martin, a man who’s made me laugh for fifty years but whose banjo skills are quite serious. Their release is a tribute to folks like us who DJ the BG, called “Bluegrass Radio.” Another pair with some hot blue music is Junior Sisk joined by Dan Tyminksi for “A Man Like Me.” Also this week, a new instrumental group called EZRA, a show premiere from Nashville's Jack McKeon, and a new single from the Wood Box Heroes.



The Onlies - Pretty Polly Ann

Tony Trischka - Dooley

Larry Sparks - Long Way To Denver

Nora Brown - Twin Sisters

Alison Brown and Steve Martin - Bluegrass Radio

Wood Box Heroes - Cannonball

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - This Train

EZRA - Contrabuffoon

Dave Evans - Highway 52

Brad Leftwich and the Humdingers - Indian Ate a Woodchuck

Jack McKeon - Last Slice Of Heaven

Authentic Unlimited - Memories of Home

The Corn Dodgers - Birmingham

Charles Sawtelle - The Newz Reel

Junior Sisk with Dan Tyminski - A Man Like Me

Brittany Haas and Lena Jonsson - Girl Down The Road

Jake Blount and Tatiana Hargreaves - We're Going To Hunt The Buffalo

Bill and the Belles - Lonesome Blues