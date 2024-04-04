The Old Fashioned #102

Greg Blake grew up in West “By God” Virginia and quietly assembled one of the most distinguished careers in today’s bluegrass scene. He proved his picking acumen by winning the Winfield Flatpicking Championship. He spent ten years with the progressive band Jeff Scroggins and Colorado. And for the past three years, he’s been the big lead voice in the iconic Chicago-based band Special Consensus, with whom he’s won or shared numerous awards. He’s also maintained a solo career as a songwriting recording artist, and we grabbed a semi-recent single to single him out with “Tennessee Rain.” Also this hour, the first new music in a while by superb guitarist and singer Rebecca Frazier and a new artist TOF premiere to kick things off as Kentucky’s Kenny D. Thacker sings of “Hillbilly Dreams.”

The Horsenecks - Altamont

Kenny D Thacker - Hillbilly Dreams

Maria Muldaur - I Am The Light Of This World

Adam and Mikayla Burrows - True Life Blues

Greg Blake - Tennessee Rain

Paper Wings - Mad Thing

George Jackson - Hartford's Bend

Uncle Shuffelo - K.C. Moan

Del McCoury Band - All Aboard

John Reischman - The Old Steeple

Rebecca Frazier - Make Hay While The Moon Shines

Town Mountain - Tar Heal

Bill Harrell and the Virginians - I Don't Believe You've Me My Baby

Barry Abernathy - Just Beyond

Justin Golden - Downtown Blues

Melissa Carper and Rebecca Patek - Sweet Peach

Sierra Hull - Compass

Cahalen Morrison and Eli West - Down In The Lonesome Draw