The Old Fashioned #103

Carley Arrowood was a touring fiddle player before she was a band-leading artist, so we’re celebrating the release of her second album Colors with her crack fiddling in the original tune “Molasses Ridge.” Young and ready for her time in the spotlight, Arrowood is a western NC native who did five years pulling the bow for Darin & Brooke Aldridge before throwing her mix of musicianship, singing and songwriting into 2022’s debut Goin’Home Comin’ On. Meanwhile she’s won IBMA Momentum Awards for her fiddling and singing. Watch for her on the charts and on the road. We’ve got more albums dropping as well, from Cris Jacobs, Adam McIntosh, and Authentic Unlimited. What a year so far. Bask as well in historic tracks from the Bluegrass Album Band, Cajun fiddler Luderin Darbone, Doc Watson, and the iconic Jim & Jesse.

Jason and Pharis Romero - Billy in the Lowground

Cris Jacobs - Heavy Water

Bluegrass Album Band - I Believe In You Darling

Daryl Mosley - A Working Man's Prayer

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Trip Around The Sun

Carley Arrowood - Molasses Ridge

Robbie Fulks - Backwater Blues

Dirk Powell - Mother's Little Children

April Verch and Cody Walters - Dear Brother

Rafe Stefanini and David Bragger - Shipping Port

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Your Love

Rayna Gellert and Susie Goehring - Katie Bat the Door

Luderin Darbone / Hackberry Ramblers - Oh Josephine, My Josephine

Authentic Unlimited - Benfield Line

Adam McIntosh - Is It True

Jim and Jesse - Reelin' and Rockin'

Doc Watson - Poor Boy Blues

Carolina Chocolate Drops - Milwaukee Blues