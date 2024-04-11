The Old Fashioned #103
Carley Arrowood was a touring fiddle player before she was a band-leading artist, so we’re celebrating the release of her second album Colors with her crack fiddling in the original tune “Molasses Ridge.” Young and ready for her time in the spotlight, Arrowood is a western NC native who did five years pulling the bow for Darin & Brooke Aldridge before throwing her mix of musicianship, singing and songwriting into 2022’s debut Goin’Home Comin’ On. Meanwhile she’s won IBMA Momentum Awards for her fiddling and singing. Watch for her on the charts and on the road. We’ve got more albums dropping as well, from Cris Jacobs, Adam McIntosh, and Authentic Unlimited. What a year so far. Bask as well in historic tracks from the Bluegrass Album Band, Cajun fiddler Luderin Darbone, Doc Watson, and the iconic Jim & Jesse.
Jason and Pharis Romero - Billy in the Lowground
Cris Jacobs - Heavy Water
Bluegrass Album Band - I Believe In You Darling
Daryl Mosley - A Working Man's Prayer
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Trip Around The Sun
Carley Arrowood - Molasses Ridge
Robbie Fulks - Backwater Blues
Dirk Powell - Mother's Little Children
April Verch and Cody Walters - Dear Brother
Rafe Stefanini and David Bragger - Shipping Port
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Your Love
Rayna Gellert and Susie Goehring - Katie Bat the Door
Luderin Darbone / Hackberry Ramblers - Oh Josephine, My Josephine
Authentic Unlimited - Benfield Line
Adam McIntosh - Is It True
Jim and Jesse - Reelin' and Rockin'
Doc Watson - Poor Boy Blues
Carolina Chocolate Drops - Milwaukee Blues