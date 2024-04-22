The Old Fashioned #104

Becky Buller grew up in a bluegrass-picking family in the midwestern environs of Minnesota, and over the past decade, she’s built on that base to become a beloved leader in the genre. As far as I can tell, she’s the only artist to ever win IBMA Awards as an instrumentalist (fiddle), vocalist and songwriter. Now she’s taken on her most ambitious and vulnerable act of songcraft yet, composing a concept album about her long battle with depression. The album Jubilee comes out May 17, and we preview it again this week with the single “Alone.” New music also comes this week from Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road and the duo Brand New Box Of Matches, making their Old Fashioned debut.

Rob Ickes - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz

Becky Buller - Alone

Lonesome River Band - Hang Around For The Heartbreak

Joseph Decosimo and Andy Cahan - Blackfoot

Dan Tyminski - Never Met A Stranger

Claire Lynch - I Give You The Morning

Muireann Bradley - Candyman

Dudley Connell and Don Rigsby - Jealous Lover

Hannah Read - Nicks

Kendl Winter - The Mushroom Hunter

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road - Yellow Line

Miles Zurawell - Rock Me In A Cradle Of Kalua

Darin & Brooke Aldridge - My Favorite Picture Of You

Mike Barnett - Born To Be With You

Ethan Sherman - Extra Stout

Roscoe Holcomb - Single Girl

Brand New Box of Matches - Come On Home