The Old Fashioned #104
Becky Buller grew up in a bluegrass-picking family in the midwestern environs of Minnesota, and over the past decade, she’s built on that base to become a beloved leader in the genre. As far as I can tell, she’s the only artist to ever win IBMA Awards as an instrumentalist (fiddle), vocalist and songwriter. Now she’s taken on her most ambitious and vulnerable act of songcraft yet, composing a concept album about her long battle with depression. The album Jubilee comes out May 17, and we preview it again this week with the single “Alone.” New music also comes this week from Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road and the duo Brand New Box Of Matches, making their Old Fashioned debut.
Rob Ickes - Lonesome Moonlight Waltz
Becky Buller - Alone
Lonesome River Band - Hang Around For The Heartbreak
Joseph Decosimo and Andy Cahan - Blackfoot
Dan Tyminski - Never Met A Stranger
Claire Lynch - I Give You The Morning
Muireann Bradley - Candyman
Dudley Connell and Don Rigsby - Jealous Lover
Hannah Read - Nicks
Kendl Winter - The Mushroom Hunter
Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road - Yellow Line
Miles Zurawell - Rock Me In A Cradle Of Kalua
Darin & Brooke Aldridge - My Favorite Picture Of You
Mike Barnett - Born To Be With You
Ethan Sherman - Extra Stout
Roscoe Holcomb - Single Girl
Brand New Box of Matches - Come On Home