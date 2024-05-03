The Old Fashioned #106

© 2024 WMOT
By Craig Havighurst
Published May 3, 2024 at 9:47 AM CDT
Jean Ritchie
Jean Ritchie

In Show 106 Amy and I ponder authorship in folk music and some of the disputes and errors that can arise. I love the song “The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore,” which I first heard sung by Norman Blake. Some claim Tom T. Hall wrote it. But we spin the original version by its true author – the great Kentucky folk singer Jean Ritchie. Another critical tribute we offer this week is for Seldom Scene co-founder and banjo master Ben Eldridge. He passed away on April 14 at age 85, and the impact of his innovative playing will always be immense. Besides a couple of Seldom Scene numbers, we hear from his key influence Bill Keith, and his son Chris Critter Eldridge of Punch Brothers. Also in the hour, a new single by Colorado band Jake Leg, who’s got a debut album coming May 11 that I’m looking forward to. Our first block includes a double shot of NC banjo man Tray Wellington, a new single of his own and a tune by his new string band New Dangerfield.

Snuffy Jenkins - Cumberland Gap
Jake Leg - Fire On The Prairie
Tray Wellington - Blue Collared Dog and his Green-Eyed Friend
New Dangerfield - Dangerfield Newby
Brit Taylor - Church Bus
Milan Miller - New Songs and Old Guitars
Jody Stecher with Mile Twelve - Weight Of The Years
Jean Ritchie - The L&N Don't Stop Here
Will Ellis - Blue Lake Rag
Don Reno and Bill Harrell with the Tennessee Cutups - Dill Pickle Rag
Bill Keith - No Expectations
Seldom Scene – Smokin’ Hickory
Seldom Scene - Little Georgia Rose
Chris Eldridge and Julian Lage - Ginseng Sullivan
Full Cord - Maces Springs
Light and Hitch - Oh Mary Don't You Weep
Jason Bailey - Infinity
Uncle Earl - Walkin' In My Sleep

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
