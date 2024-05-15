The Old Fashioned #107

This week we say thanks and farewell to mandolinist Frank Wakefield, the eccentric and outrageous mandolinist who died in late April at age 89. The East Tennessee native played with Red Allen and Jimmy Martin. His other claim to fame was being the first influential teacher of David Grisman, who champions Wakefield’s music to this day. We’ve got a block dedicated to his inspiring performances, including his famous original song “New Camptown Races.” Also this hour, new songs from the peerless voices of Danny Paisley and Del McCoury, a raging instrumental between Chris Thile and Michael Daves, and a deep cut from the Nashville Bluegrass Band.

Five Mile Mountain Road - Rocky Pallet

Danny Paisley - Til Lonesome Comes Around

Lonesome Ace Stringband - You'll Be There

Chris Thile and Michael Daves - Tennessee Blues

Andy Lowe - On The Lonesome Wind

The Horsenecks - Lost Gander

Michael Hurley - Are You Here For The Festival

Kathy Kallick Band - It's Lonesome Everywhere I Go

Norman Blake - Sweet Heaven When I Die

Bobby Britt - Big Footed Man In A Sandy Lot

Frank Wakefield and the Good Old Boys - Dim Lights, Thick Smoke

Frank Wakefield and Red Allen - New Camptown Races

Frank Wakefield and Ronnie McCoury - Catnip

David Grisman Quintet - Blue Midnight

Del McCoury - Just Because

The Bentley Boys - Down On Penny's Farm

Georgia Sea Island Singers - Sheep Sheep Don't You Know The Road

Nashville Bluegrass Band - Backtrackin'

