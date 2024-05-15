The Old Fashioned #107
This week we say thanks and farewell to mandolinist Frank Wakefield, the eccentric and outrageous mandolinist who died in late April at age 89. The East Tennessee native played with Red Allen and Jimmy Martin. His other claim to fame was being the first influential teacher of David Grisman, who champions Wakefield’s music to this day. We’ve got a block dedicated to his inspiring performances, including his famous original song “New Camptown Races.” Also this hour, new songs from the peerless voices of Danny Paisley and Del McCoury, a raging instrumental between Chris Thile and Michael Daves, and a deep cut from the Nashville Bluegrass Band.
Five Mile Mountain Road - Rocky Pallet
Danny Paisley - Til Lonesome Comes Around
Lonesome Ace Stringband - You'll Be There
Chris Thile and Michael Daves - Tennessee Blues
Andy Lowe - On The Lonesome Wind
The Horsenecks - Lost Gander
Michael Hurley - Are You Here For The Festival
Kathy Kallick Band - It's Lonesome Everywhere I Go
Norman Blake - Sweet Heaven When I Die
Bobby Britt - Big Footed Man In A Sandy Lot
Frank Wakefield and the Good Old Boys - Dim Lights, Thick Smoke
Frank Wakefield and Red Allen - New Camptown Races
Frank Wakefield and Ronnie McCoury - Catnip
David Grisman Quintet - Blue Midnight
Del McCoury - Just Because
The Bentley Boys - Down On Penny's Farm
Georgia Sea Island Singers - Sheep Sheep Don't You Know The Road
Nashville Bluegrass Band - Backtrackin'