The Old Fashioned #109

A talent booker and bluegrass/country guru friend of mine in North Carolina told me four or five years ago that I ought to keep my eyes and ears on a precocious teenager from his state named Mason Via. I love his last name, which means ‘by way of’ and he’s certainly made his way since the buzz began growing about him. He just wrapped about three years of touring with Old Crow Medicine Show. He’s been a successful songwriter, co-writing “Down Home Dispensary” with Molly Tuttle and “Brown Paper Bag” for Del McCoury. Now he’s really making himself known as a solo artist, and we’ve an acoustic version of “Hey Don’t Go,” which he’s released in twangy band form, now played often on WMOT. It feels good to offer this folky edition with Oliver Craven on fiddle. Also this week, Tim O’Brien is the latest to tease the upcoming Tom Paxton bluegrass tribute album. We have singles from emerging bluegrass talents Shannon Slaughter and Andrew Crawford. And Dallas/Ft. Worth band Hillbilly Fever impressed us with a swinging “Make Me A Pallet.”



Alan Munde Gazette - Traditional Family Breakdown

Tim O'Brien - You Took Me In

Becky Buller - Kismet

Larry Sparks - John Deere Tractor

Jim Lauderdale and Po’ Ramblin’ Boys - She's The Light

Shannon Slaughter - Silent As The Grave

Nick Shoulders - Booger County Blues

The Chicken Chokers - Polecat Blues

Reno and Smiley - Little Rosewood Casket

EZRA - Banjaleena

Mason Via - Hey Don't Go

Hillbilly Fever Bluegrass Band - Make Me A Pallet on your Floor

Osborne Brothers - Dusty Miller

Junior Sisk - A Man Like Me

Andrew Crawford - Back With A Lonesome Sound

The Local Group - McGettigan's Breakdown

Foghorn Stringband - Be Kind To A Man When He's Down

Zoe & Cloyd - We'll Meet Again Sweetheart