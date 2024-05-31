The Old Fashioned #110

We’re heading into the home stretch of our cicada invasion here in middle Tennessee, and it’s been…okay. The bugs are big and slow and stupid, and they don’t bite. I feel for the yard workers though who get attacked by swarms of horny cicadas when they spin up their week whackers. Anyway, since Amy Alvey is on tour and not able to talk sense into me, I came up with a cicada inspired set this week, starting with a 1950s track from DC bluegrass legend Buzz Buzzby. Get it? The old-time tune “Katydid” and Bryan Sutton’s guitar version of “Cricket On The Hearth” came to mind. But my special discovery was Arkansas artist McKain Lakey and her seductive and summery “Cicadas In The Trees.” So glad to premiere her on TOF and we’ll be listening in for more. Also this week, a couple of Bob Dylan bluegrass tracks for his birthday, and we celebrate the release of albums by fiddler (and now singer) Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and banjo player Daniel Grindstaff.

Uncle Shuffalo - June Apple

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Riddle

Daniel Grindstaff - Looking At The World Through A Windshield

Alex Lacquement - Snakewinder

Longview - Seven Years

Buzz Buzzby - Just Me And The Jukebox

The Old Time Snake Milkers - Katydid

Bryan Sutton - Cricket On The Hearth

McKain Lakey - Cicadas In The Trees

Hog Eyed Man - Georgia Horseshoe

Indigo Roots Band - Maggie's Farm

Tim O'Brien - Senior (Tales of Yankee Power)

The Hot Seats - Ida Red

J.D. Crowe - Little Girl of Mine in Tennessee

Wonder Women of Country - Won't Be Worried Long

The High Street Drifters - Back to the hills

Jack McKeon - Highway 29