The Old Fashioned #112

January 6 was the 100th birthday of Earl Scruggs, an event marked with a superb multi-artist concert at the Ryman Auditorium. Others are taking the centenary a few steps farther onto records and stages, and no one can do that for Earl with more thought and authority than Tony Trischka. We’ve been previewing his album Earl Jam for weeks, but now it’s here, a 15-song set inspired by a collection of home recordings from picking sessions by Earl and John Hartford that Trischka got hold of. With many top tier musicians and guests, it’s an inspiring and affectionate tribute. Also this week, a surprising new single from eccentric country soul artist Swamp Dogg, a superb cover of “Sixteen Tons” by Clay Hess, a take on The Band’s “Stage Fright” by fellow Canadians the Lonesome Ace String Band, and a call-in from Amy Alvey about her time at the Fire on the Mountain Festival in Wales. This one's extra hot.

Maddie Denton - Angel's Waltz

Tony Trischka - Freight Train Blues

Lonesome Ace String Band - Stage Fright

Mama's Broke - How It Ends

Swamp Dogg - Your Best Friend - or Rise Up

Missy Raines - Are You Ready To Say Goodbye?

Roe Family Singers - Weep, Sweet Willow

Daniel Ullom - Lost Girl

Clay Hess - Sixteen Tons

Mance Lipscomb - Rag in "A"

Big Chimney Barn Dance - Sittin' On Top of The World

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman - Copper Kettle

Brad and Ken Kolodner - Wild Bill Jones

Metsaema - Sweet Silas

Justin Golden - Everybody Ought To Treat A Stranger Right

Hot Rize - Western Skies

Bluegrass Album Band - Blue Ridge Cabin Home

The Plate Scrapers - Home