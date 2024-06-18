The Old Fashioned #113

We open this week with historic tape from the Telluride Bluegrass Festival featuring its “house band” – Jerry Douglas, Béla Fleck, and Sam Bush – to note the imminent return of that peerless high-altitude festy this coming weekend. I realized the timing only after Amy and I inadvertently pulled four artists set to play this year, including Sierra Hull, Big Richard, Danny Paisley and the innovative duo of Larry & Joe. That’s banjo master Joe Troop of Che Appalache and Venezuelan harpist Larry Bellorín, who offer a preview of their upcoming album with the fiery “Runnin’ From The Weather.” Hope that’s not the case in Telluride! Also, new music from the Vestal Brothers, the Wood Box Heroes, and Stephen and Jana Mougin. Amy Alvey, still in Europe, pulled an epic new Twisted Pine track and built a set featuring all women string bands from across the decades.

Telluride House Band - Paddy on the Turnpike

Wood Box Heroes - Better When We're Livin'

Sierra Hull - All I Ever Need Is You

Larry & Joe – Runnin’ From The Weather

The Johnson Mountain Boys - The Waves On The Sea

Brenna McMillan - What's To Come

Stephen and Jana Mougin - Like I Used To Do

Larry Cordle - Pick Me Up On Your Way Down

Danny Paisley and Southern Grass - Cattle in the Cane

Any Old Time String Band - I Wish I'd Stayed in The Wagon Yard

Coon Creek Gals - Lulu Walls

Uncle Earl - Booth Shot Lincoln

Big Richard - The Wind and Rain

Twisted Pine - Lonestar

Light and Hitch - Rats Gone To Rest

Vestal Brothers - Let Those Fingers Fly