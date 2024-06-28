The Old Fashioned #114

We’ve been spinning singles in recent weeks from A.J. Lee & Blue Summit, the fast-rising Bay Area band fronted by the singer, songwriter and mandolin player who grew up as Molly Tuttle’s friend and bandmate. And this time, Molly joins her old amiga for a heart-stopping ballad called “I Can’t Find You At All.” It’s not that Lee and her band (which includes Molly’s brother Sullivan on impressive flatpick guitar) hasn’t released impressive albums before. But the upcoming City Of Glass, coming July 19, has the makings of a breakthrough. Also new this week is a lead-off single from powerhouse vocalist John Cowan. “Fiction” will be the title track of an album this Fall, which will pair with his new memoir about his life with New Grass Revival and other adventures. Del McCoury surprised us with the sprightly “She’s Heavenly,” again with Molly Tuttle lending support. Laurie Lewis leads an a cappella original. Nashville duo Paper Wings charms with the folk classic “Nine Hundred Miles.” And we call up the late and legendary James King showing how bluegrass is done.

Tune Hash - Lonesome Polly Ann

John Cowan - Fiction

The Downhill Strugglers - Valley By The Stream

Never Come Down - Mother

AJ Lee and Blue Summit with Molly Tuttle - I Can't Find You At All

Del McCoury Band - She's Heavenly

Duck Baker - Maple Leaf Rag

Level Best - Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow

James King - Coldest Day of Winter

David Grier and Mike Compton - Honky Tonk Blues

Jake Blount - Mad Mama's Blues

Foghorn Stringband - Jim Short's Tune

Laurie Lewis - Trees

Chris Thile and Michael Daves - Blue Night

Paper Wings - Nine Hundred Miles

Kaia Kater - Often As The Autumn

Beppe Gambetta - Sit And Pick With You