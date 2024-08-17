The Old Fashioned #118
Due to my travels to FloydFest, Amy Alvey flew solo this week and stacked up a remarkable journey that leans on old-time from the traditional to the experimental. Mandolinist Jacob Jolliff gets a double shot with cuts from his 2024 album Instrumentals, Vol. 2: Mandolin Mysteries. Jolliff has been making mysterious magic on his mando since growing up in Oregon, studying at the Berklee College of Music and joining the innovative string band Joy Kills Sorrow in the early 2000s. He’s won the Winfield, KS national mandolin championship, toured with Yonder Mountain String Band, and made some brilliant albums as a leader or featured artist. I can’t recommend his 2022 duo album with guitarist Grant Gordy enough. Also in the hour, more from Jack McKeon’s new album, a lovely instrumental by NC’s Andrew Marlin, a quirky, fabulous song by the band called Dug, and regional goodness from Los Texmaniacs and Jordan Thibodeaux.
Clark Kessinger - Sally Ann Johnson
Los Texmaniacs - Gritenme, Piedras Del Campo
Off the Rails - She Flies
Jack Mckeon - Willow Lane
Andrew Marlin - Phthalo Blue
Dan Tyminski - Whiskey Drinking Man
Joseph Decosimo, Cleek Schrey, Luke Richardson - Lost Girl
West of Roan - Let No One Steal Your Thyme
Jacob Joliff - Silver Blaze
Jacob Jolliff - Blossoms Will Run Away
Hezekiah Proctor - I See Jesus Coming Down The Road
Bigfoot - Indian Eat the Woodpecker
Dug - Big Sundown
Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs - Cypress Island Stomp
The McMillan's Camp Boys - Plea to the prairie
Will Webster Ragtime Trio - Black and White Rag
Jim Mills - Bound To Ride
