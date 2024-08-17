The Old Fashioned #118

Due to my travels to FloydFest, Amy Alvey flew solo this week and stacked up a remarkable journey that leans on old-time from the traditional to the experimental. Mandolinist Jacob Jolliff gets a double shot with cuts from his 2024 album Instrumentals, Vol. 2: Mandolin Mysteries. Jolliff has been making mysterious magic on his mando since growing up in Oregon, studying at the Berklee College of Music and joining the innovative string band Joy Kills Sorrow in the early 2000s. He’s won the Winfield, KS national mandolin championship, toured with Yonder Mountain String Band, and made some brilliant albums as a leader or featured artist. I can’t recommend his 2022 duo album with guitarist Grant Gordy enough. Also in the hour, more from Jack McKeon’s new album, a lovely instrumental by NC’s Andrew Marlin, a quirky, fabulous song by the band called Dug, and regional goodness from Los Texmaniacs and Jordan Thibodeaux.

Clark Kessinger - Sally Ann Johnson

Los Texmaniacs - Gritenme, Piedras Del Campo

Off the Rails - She Flies

Jack Mckeon - Willow Lane

Andrew Marlin - Phthalo Blue

Dan Tyminski - Whiskey Drinking Man

Joseph Decosimo, Cleek Schrey, Luke Richardson - Lost Girl

West of Roan - Let No One Steal Your Thyme

Jacob Joliff - Silver Blaze

Jacob Jolliff - Blossoms Will Run Away

Hezekiah Proctor - I See Jesus Coming Down The Road

Bigfoot - Indian Eat the Woodpecker

Dug - Big Sundown

Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs - Cypress Island Stomp

The McMillan's Camp Boys - Plea to the prairie

Will Webster Ragtime Trio - Black and White Rag

Jim Mills - Bound To Ride

