The Old Fashioned #119

Aaron and Adam Bibelhauser are identical twin brothers from Kentucky who I hope we see touring and recording more widely in the years to come. They don’t sound like anyone else, and they have a knack for songs. Aaron is a respected bluegrass DJ and songwriter who’s got cuts with the Del McCoury Band, Dale Ann Bradley, and Michael Cleveland. Their new single, teasing an unnamed upcoming album, is by Nick Dittmeier however, and we kick off this week’s show with that. Also, a fresh new one from banjo player and singer-songwriter Gina Furtado and album drops from Norman Blake and Friends, the Honey Dewdrops, and Addie Levy, a Virginia native whom I just saw kill it at FloydFest. She’s living in Nashville now Amy Alvey informs me. Classic voices this hour include Maria Muldauer, Flatt & Scruggs, and Doc Watson.

Benny Thomasson - Tom and Jerry

Bibelhauser Brothers - Walking On Water

The Gina Furtado Project - Pigtails and Sugarcane

The Old 78s - The Wild West Galop

Flatt & Scruggs - Is It Too Late Now

Addie Levy - Blue Mountain

Miles Zurawell - Protestant Creature

Maria Muldauer - I Ain't Gonna Marry

Norman Blake - Howard Hughes Blues

Wade Ward - Peachbottom Creek

Aoife O'Donovan and Hawktail - America, Come

Blue Highway - Soil and Soul

Amythst Kiah - Broke and I Ain't Got A Dime

The Honey Dewdrops - Silver Lining

Ralph Stanley II - Winds of Change

Doc Watson, Fred Price, Clint Howard - Long Journey Home

Colby T. Helms - First Snow

Kelsey Waldon - I've Endured