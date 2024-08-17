The Old Fashioned #119
Aaron and Adam Bibelhauser are identical twin brothers from Kentucky who I hope we see touring and recording more widely in the years to come. They don’t sound like anyone else, and they have a knack for songs. Aaron is a respected bluegrass DJ and songwriter who’s got cuts with the Del McCoury Band, Dale Ann Bradley, and Michael Cleveland. Their new single, teasing an unnamed upcoming album, is by Nick Dittmeier however, and we kick off this week’s show with that. Also, a fresh new one from banjo player and singer-songwriter Gina Furtado and album drops from Norman Blake and Friends, the Honey Dewdrops, and Addie Levy, a Virginia native whom I just saw kill it at FloydFest. She’s living in Nashville now Amy Alvey informs me. Classic voices this hour include Maria Muldauer, Flatt & Scruggs, and Doc Watson.
Benny Thomasson - Tom and Jerry
Bibelhauser Brothers - Walking On Water
The Gina Furtado Project - Pigtails and Sugarcane
The Old 78s - The Wild West Galop
Flatt & Scruggs - Is It Too Late Now
Addie Levy - Blue Mountain
Miles Zurawell - Protestant Creature
Maria Muldauer - I Ain't Gonna Marry
Norman Blake - Howard Hughes Blues
Wade Ward - Peachbottom Creek
Aoife O'Donovan and Hawktail - America, Come
Blue Highway - Soil and Soul
Amythst Kiah - Broke and I Ain't Got A Dime
The Honey Dewdrops - Silver Lining
Ralph Stanley II - Winds of Change
Doc Watson, Fred Price, Clint Howard - Long Journey Home
Colby T. Helms - First Snow
Kelsey Waldon - I've Endured