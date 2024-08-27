The Old Fashioned #120
The other musical Nashville is in Indiana, where for years a concert series called the Little Opry was a midwestern destination for fans and artists in country and bluegrass. Kim Robins was one of them. She grew up singing there and elsewhere, opening for major country stars and aiming for a music career. That paused for a time as she raised a daughter, but she’s back on the scene with a couple of IBMA Momentum Award nominations as encouragement. We play her new single, “Train Tracks and Trestles" from her upcoming project, Know Your Worth due out in early 2025. We’ve also got a new one from Nedski & Mojo as the guys tackle Buck Owens’s “Act Naturally” as well as a track from Rhonda Vincent’s new album. Amy Alvey sent in an audio postcard from Saskatchewan’s Northern Lights festival, with song choices inspired by same.
Five Mile Mountain Road - Miss McLeod's Reel
Nedski & Mojo - Act Naturally
Kim Robins - Old Train Tracks and Trestles
Michael Prewitt - Tombstone Junction
The Chattanooga Dogs - The Highwayman
Jaelee Roberts - Between The Two Of Us
Danny Roberts - The Drifter
The Seldom Scene - Wait A Minute
Kendl Winter - Humming Mantra
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Bull Head Swamp
The Local Group - Nero's Waltz
Golden Shoals - The Dying Cowboy
Charm City Junction (Brad Kolodner) - Let Me Roll
Armchair Boogie - All The Same
Willi Carlisle - The Great Depression
Rhonda Vincent - In Between Town