The Old Fashioned #120

The other musical Nashville is in Indiana, where for years a concert series called the Little Opry was a midwestern destination for fans and artists in country and bluegrass. Kim Robins was one of them. She grew up singing there and elsewhere, opening for major country stars and aiming for a music career. That paused for a time as she raised a daughter, but she’s back on the scene with a couple of IBMA Momentum Award nominations as encouragement. We play her new single, “Train Tracks and Trestles" from her upcoming project, Know Your Worth due out in early 2025. We’ve also got a new one from Nedski & Mojo as the guys tackle Buck Owens’s “Act Naturally” as well as a track from Rhonda Vincent’s new album. Amy Alvey sent in an audio postcard from Saskatchewan’s Northern Lights festival, with song choices inspired by same.

Five Mile Mountain Road - Miss McLeod's Reel

Nedski & Mojo - Act Naturally

Kim Robins - Old Train Tracks and Trestles

Michael Prewitt - Tombstone Junction

The Chattanooga Dogs - The Highwayman

Jaelee Roberts - Between The Two Of Us

Danny Roberts - The Drifter

The Seldom Scene - Wait A Minute

Kendl Winter - Humming Mantra

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Bull Head Swamp

The Local Group - Nero's Waltz

Golden Shoals - The Dying Cowboy

Charm City Junction (Brad Kolodner) - Let Me Roll

Armchair Boogie - All The Same

Willi Carlisle - The Great Depression

Rhonda Vincent - In Between Town