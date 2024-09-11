The Old Fashioned #121
Losing fiddler Bobby Hicks on Aug. 16 at the age of 91 may have been the biggest passing in bluegrass music since last summer when Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne died close together. Hicks, a Bluegrass Hall of Famer, is among the greatest fiddlers in the music’s history. He grew up in the 30s and 40s in Greensboro NC and won his first state fiddle championship at age 12. He became a Blue Grass Boy for Bill Monroe in 1953, and we can hear him in show #121 playing on the legendary “Wheel Hoss.” We hear from his time with the Bluegrass Album Band supergroup, and with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, a tenure that lasted from 1981 to 2004. He’ll be missed! Also this hour, new album releases from East Nashville’s Greenwood Rye, blues man Jontavious Willis, and labor-friendly songwriter Si Kahn.
Bobby Hicks and Kenny Baker - Roanoke
Greenwood Rye - Hard Times
Jontavious Willis - Charlie Brown Blues
Riley Baugus - Boll Weevil
The Grascals - Tennessee Hound Dog
Melissa Chilensky - Cumberland Gap
Slo County Stumblers - Birchfield's Brown's Dream
Si Kahn and Laurie Lewis - Long Way To Harlan
Bluegrass Intentions - On A Monday
Tatiana Hargreaves and Jake Blount - Wiley Laws
Bill Monroe - Wheel Hoss
Bluegrass Album Band - We Can't Be Darlins Anymore
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder - I Believed In You Darlin'
Bobby Hicks - Panhandle Rag
Bobby Hicks - Katy Hill
Andy Leftwich - Aced
Rakish - Lightly as the Rain Came Down
AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Bedside Window