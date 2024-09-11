The Old Fashioned #121

Losing fiddler Bobby Hicks on Aug. 16 at the age of 91 may have been the biggest passing in bluegrass music since last summer when Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne died close together. Hicks, a Bluegrass Hall of Famer, is among the greatest fiddlers in the music’s history. He grew up in the 30s and 40s in Greensboro NC and won his first state fiddle championship at age 12. He became a Blue Grass Boy for Bill Monroe in 1953, and we can hear him in show #121 playing on the legendary “Wheel Hoss.” We hear from his time with the Bluegrass Album Band supergroup, and with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, a tenure that lasted from 1981 to 2004. He’ll be missed! Also this hour, new album releases from East Nashville’s Greenwood Rye, blues man Jontavious Willis, and labor-friendly songwriter Si Kahn.

Bobby Hicks and Kenny Baker - Roanoke

Greenwood Rye - Hard Times

Jontavious Willis - Charlie Brown Blues

Riley Baugus - Boll Weevil

The Grascals - Tennessee Hound Dog

Melissa Chilensky - Cumberland Gap

Slo County Stumblers - Birchfield's Brown's Dream

Si Kahn and Laurie Lewis - Long Way To Harlan

Bluegrass Intentions - On A Monday

Tatiana Hargreaves and Jake Blount - Wiley Laws

Bill Monroe - Wheel Hoss

Bluegrass Album Band - We Can't Be Darlins Anymore

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder - I Believed In You Darlin'

Bobby Hicks - Panhandle Rag

Bobby Hicks - Katy Hill

Andy Leftwich - Aced

Rakish - Lightly as the Rain Came Down

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Bedside Window