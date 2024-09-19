The Old Fashioned #123

I attended the Earl Scruggs Music Festival for the third straight year to conduct some on-stage interviews, take in favorites like Marty Stuart and the Earls of Leicester, and hopefully discover some new artists who’d sound good on The Old Fashioned. Well, mission accomplished with The Wilder Flower, a western NC trio featuring Danielle Yother on guitar, Madeline Dierauf on fiddle, and Molly Johnson on banjo that formed in 2020. Their soulful and harmonious take on Appalachian music suggests that the traditions of the region aren’t lost on younger generations, but we knew that. We play their recent single “Rambling.” I also saw Shadowgrass, a gang leaning forward in bluegrass, and their string jam cover of the Dead’s “Mr. Charlie” sounds great. Chris Jones brings a new single about American paranoia and conspiracy mongering to launch the show. Brenna MacMillan continues to tease her next recording with the single “Black Bear.” And we reach back to the 90s with the brothers McCoury.

Kenny Baker - Road To Columbus

Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - What If You're Wrong

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Answers

The Wilder Flower - Rambling

Shadowgrass - Mr. Charlie

Greg Black with Amanda Cook - Out of Control Raging Fire

Ronnie and Rob McCoury - Hurtin, Hauntin' Memory

Sonya Badigian with Caspian Hollywell - I'll Go Home To My Honey

Valerie Smith - What I've Got Right Here

Mary Z. Cox - Sally Ann

The Brother Brothers - The Illinois River Song

10 String Symphony - Even A Dog Has Dreams

Natalie Padilla, Casey Campbell, Tyler Andal - Birchfield's Sally Ann

Joshua Rilko - Homeward Bound

Brenna MacMillan - Black Bear

Junior Sisk - Memories of Mother

Twisted Pine feat. Ali McGuirk - Chanel Perfume