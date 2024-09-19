The Old Fashioned #123
I attended the Earl Scruggs Music Festival for the third straight year to conduct some on-stage interviews, take in favorites like Marty Stuart and the Earls of Leicester, and hopefully discover some new artists who’d sound good on The Old Fashioned. Well, mission accomplished with The Wilder Flower, a western NC trio featuring Danielle Yother on guitar, Madeline Dierauf on fiddle, and Molly Johnson on banjo that formed in 2020. Their soulful and harmonious take on Appalachian music suggests that the traditions of the region aren’t lost on younger generations, but we knew that. We play their recent single “Rambling.” I also saw Shadowgrass, a gang leaning forward in bluegrass, and their string jam cover of the Dead’s “Mr. Charlie” sounds great. Chris Jones brings a new single about American paranoia and conspiracy mongering to launch the show. Brenna MacMillan continues to tease her next recording with the single “Black Bear.” And we reach back to the 90s with the brothers McCoury.
Kenny Baker - Road To Columbus
Chris Jones and the Night Drivers - What If You're Wrong
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Answers
The Wilder Flower - Rambling
Shadowgrass - Mr. Charlie
Greg Black with Amanda Cook - Out of Control Raging Fire
Ronnie and Rob McCoury - Hurtin, Hauntin' Memory
Sonya Badigian with Caspian Hollywell - I'll Go Home To My Honey
Valerie Smith - What I've Got Right Here
Mary Z. Cox - Sally Ann
The Brother Brothers - The Illinois River Song
10 String Symphony - Even A Dog Has Dreams
Natalie Padilla, Casey Campbell, Tyler Andal - Birchfield's Sally Ann
Joshua Rilko - Homeward Bound
Brenna MacMillan - Black Bear
Junior Sisk - Memories of Mother
Twisted Pine feat. Ali McGuirk - Chanel Perfume