The Old Fashioned #125
The bluegrass family was shocked in mid September to get the news that mandolinist and singer David Davis, leader of the Warrior River Boys, had died in a car crash at the age of 63. Inspired by Bill Monroe at an early age, he worked with band leader Gary Thurmond until Thurmond retired and handed the reins of the WRB over to Davis. He lived his whole life in his native Alabama, but he toured the nation and recorded for Rounder Records, including the must-own 2018 album Didn’t He Ramble, covering songs from the catalog of Charlie Poole. We offer Davis singing the classic “Blues Stay Away From Me.” Also this week, two exciting album releases: Rebecca Frazier leads off the show with “Hurricanes” from her new Boarding Windows In Paradise (unnervingly prescient given the news) and the first formal project by Mike Compton and Joe Newberry called Home In My Heart. Amy brought in new music from her duo Golden Shoals. And there’s a nice run of neo-old-time from Showman and Coole, Water Tower from LA and The Devil Makes Three.
The Heartbeats - Back Step Cindy
Rebecca Frazier - Hurricanes
Compton and Newberry - Silvertone Blues
Darin and Brooke Aldridge - It Can't Be Wrong
Big Richard - The Missing Stair
David Davis and the Warrior River Boys - Blues Stay Away From Me
Woody Platt - Toe The Line
Green River Revue - Green River Ferryboat
Tara Nevins - 3 Wheel Drive
Golden Shoals - Milwaukee Blues
John Showman and Chris Coole - Whiteface
Water Tower Stringband - Goodbye Old Pal
The Devil Makes Three - Ragged but Right
Annie Bartholemew - All for the Klondike's Gold
Mississippi Sheiks - Sheik Waltz
L'il Andy - In a Gingham Dress
Chicken Wire Empire - Nine Pound Hammer