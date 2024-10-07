The Old Fashioned #125

The bluegrass family was shocked in mid September to get the news that mandolinist and singer David Davis, leader of the Warrior River Boys, had died in a car crash at the age of 63. Inspired by Bill Monroe at an early age, he worked with band leader Gary Thurmond until Thurmond retired and handed the reins of the WRB over to Davis. He lived his whole life in his native Alabama, but he toured the nation and recorded for Rounder Records, including the must-own 2018 album Didn’t He Ramble, covering songs from the catalog of Charlie Poole. We offer Davis singing the classic “Blues Stay Away From Me.” Also this week, two exciting album releases: Rebecca Frazier leads off the show with “Hurricanes” from her new Boarding Windows In Paradise (unnervingly prescient given the news) and the first formal project by Mike Compton and Joe Newberry called Home In My Heart. Amy brought in new music from her duo Golden Shoals. And there’s a nice run of neo-old-time from Showman and Coole, Water Tower from LA and The Devil Makes Three.

The Heartbeats - Back Step Cindy

Rebecca Frazier - Hurricanes

Compton and Newberry - Silvertone Blues

Darin and Brooke Aldridge - It Can't Be Wrong

Big Richard - The Missing Stair

David Davis and the Warrior River Boys - Blues Stay Away From Me

Woody Platt - Toe The Line

Green River Revue - Green River Ferryboat

Tara Nevins - 3 Wheel Drive

Golden Shoals - Milwaukee Blues

John Showman and Chris Coole - Whiteface

Water Tower Stringband - Goodbye Old Pal

The Devil Makes Three - Ragged but Right

Annie Bartholemew - All for the Klondike's Gold

Mississippi Sheiks - Sheik Waltz

L'il Andy - In a Gingham Dress

Chicken Wire Empire - Nine Pound Hammer