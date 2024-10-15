The Old Fashioned #127

Nobody’s changed the game in bluegrass music in the past decade more than Billy Strings. He moved from his home state of MI to Nashville a bit less than ten years ago with an insider reputation as a hot young picker who embodied the spirit of Doc Watson. Since then, he’s taken good bluegrass to arena scale and written a ton of great new songs for the canon. His newest album Highway Prayer is, I think, his best yet – at least his best album of bluegrass music. Few experiments or digressions. So many hot performances and songs. We spin our first song from the disc, the very trad sounding “It Ain’t Before.” Also this hour, some superb fingerstyle ragtime blues from Lakota John, a TOF band premiere with the Asheville Mountain Boys, a new duo from Mo Bandy and John Meyer, and top-shelf old-time from our friends George Jackson and Brad Kolodner.

Various Artists - Every Hour On The Hour

Billy Strings - It Ain't Before

Pitney Meyer - That Sounds Lonesome

Sarah Kate Morgan - Goodbye My Honey I’m Gone

Asheville Mountain Boys - Another Day

Jim Hurst - One More Lonesome Train

Lakota John - Cincinnati Flow Rag

The Lowest Pair - Ruben's Fortune

The New Ballard's Branch Bogtrotters - Ruben's Train

Tricia Spencer - Setauket

Matt Wallace - Hills I Used To Roam

Hazel and Alice - I Just Got Wise

Arthur Hancock and George Guthrie - Tempie

Aife O'Donovan & Hawktail - War Measures

George Jackson and Brad Kolodner - Bitter Creek

Slo County Stumblers - Mexican Beans

Kenny Kosek - Twisted Sage

Tony Rice and David Grisman - Maybe You Will Change Your Mind