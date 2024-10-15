The Old Fashioned #127
Nobody’s changed the game in bluegrass music in the past decade more than Billy Strings. He moved from his home state of MI to Nashville a bit less than ten years ago with an insider reputation as a hot young picker who embodied the spirit of Doc Watson. Since then, he’s taken good bluegrass to arena scale and written a ton of great new songs for the canon. His newest album Highway Prayer is, I think, his best yet – at least his best album of bluegrass music. Few experiments or digressions. So many hot performances and songs. We spin our first song from the disc, the very trad sounding “It Ain’t Before.” Also this hour, some superb fingerstyle ragtime blues from Lakota John, a TOF band premiere with the Asheville Mountain Boys, a new duo from Mo Bandy and John Meyer, and top-shelf old-time from our friends George Jackson and Brad Kolodner.
Various Artists - Every Hour On The Hour
Billy Strings - It Ain't Before
Pitney Meyer - That Sounds Lonesome
Sarah Kate Morgan - Goodbye My Honey I’m Gone
Asheville Mountain Boys - Another Day
Jim Hurst - One More Lonesome Train
Lakota John - Cincinnati Flow Rag
The Lowest Pair - Ruben's Fortune
The New Ballard's Branch Bogtrotters - Ruben's Train
Tricia Spencer - Setauket
Matt Wallace - Hills I Used To Roam
Hazel and Alice - I Just Got Wise
Arthur Hancock and George Guthrie - Tempie
Aife O'Donovan & Hawktail - War Measures
George Jackson and Brad Kolodner - Bitter Creek
Slo County Stumblers - Mexican Beans
Kenny Kosek - Twisted Sage
Tony Rice and David Grisman - Maybe You Will Change Your Mind