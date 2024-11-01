The Old Fashioned #129
Brenna MacMillan is ready for her closeup. The Kentucky native has been a fixture of the Nashville bluegrass brigade for a few years now, collaborating widely and touring for a time with her brother as Theo & Brenna. Now the banjo player and singer has written and recorded a moving, effervescent new solo debut album called Dear Life, featuring some hot guests like Peter Rowan, Sarah Jarosz, and Ronnie McCoury. We start this week’s show with my current favorite cut, “Sweet Thing,” a classic country duet with East Nash Grass dobro man Gavin Largent. Also in the hour, a new old-time album from Brad Kolodner (banjo) and George Jackson (fiddle), a hot duet No. 1 bluegrass single from fiddle geniuses Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter, and fiery flatpicking from England’s Charlotte Carrivick, an international bluegrass guitarist you need to know. I hosted this one solo while Amy was in Louisiana finding accordions to play with.
