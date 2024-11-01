The Old Fashioned #129

Brenna MacMillan is ready for her closeup. The Kentucky native has been a fixture of the Nashville bluegrass brigade for a few years now, collaborating widely and touring for a time with her brother as Theo & Brenna. Now the banjo player and singer has written and recorded a moving, effervescent new solo debut album called Dear Life, featuring some hot guests like Peter Rowan, Sarah Jarosz, and Ronnie McCoury. We start this week’s show with my current favorite cut, “Sweet Thing,” a classic country duet with East Nash Grass dobro man Gavin Largent. Also in the hour, a new old-time album from Brad Kolodner (banjo) and George Jackson (fiddle), a hot duet No. 1 bluegrass single from fiddle geniuses Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter, and fiery flatpicking from England’s Charlotte Carrivick, an international bluegrass guitarist you need to know. I hosted this one solo while Amy was in Louisiana finding accordions to play with.

Matt Combs - Tennessee Politics

Brenna MacMillan - Sweet Thing

George Jackson and Brad Kolodner - Norman and Nancy

Aaron Burdett - Second Best

Red Allen - Lonesome Without You

Bob Minner and Jesse Smathers - Ruby Jean

Dom Flemons - My Money Never Runs Out

The Rockinghams - Baby-O

Pythagoras - Jack Rabbit

Doc Watson - Windy and Warm

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland - Outrun The Rain

James King - Old Five And Dimers Like Me

Charlotte Carrivick - Little Red Riding Hood

Susan Graham Pepper - Where The Sun Will Never Go Down

The Grascals - The First Step

Wilson Banjo Co. (South Carolina) - Black Wedding Dress

Bella White - All I Gave To You

Addie Levy - Solid Rock