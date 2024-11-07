The Old Fashioned #130

Irene Kelley’s bright and pretty voice and thoughtful songs have graced bluegrass and roots music since the 1980s when her career got going with a Ricky Skaggs/Sharon White duet that made the country charts. Since then she’s had hits and cuts by Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, and many bluegrass artists, while releasing a half dozen albums of her own. She’s also made a good bit of music with her daughters Justyna and Sara Jean, and now they’re taking that to the scene formally as the new group Women Of Kelley. They debut here with their first single “Lining Track,” inspired by African American work songs and written with Shannon Sanders. Also this hour, a ripping new version of “Blue Night” from Nashville mandolin player and singer Ashby Frank, the first guitar instrumental album by East Nashville scene maker Colin O’Brien, and the long-sought collaboration between string bands Hawktail and Vassen of Sweden. Also, Amy Alvey sets up a set of Cajun and zydeco music inspired by her time at the Black Pot festival.

Andy Statman - Bile ‘em Cabbage Down

Ashby Frank - Blue Night

The Women of Kelley - Lining Track

The Osborne Brothers - Pain In My Heart

Vasen with Hawktail - Leadfoot

Colin O'Brien - Deadbolt

Damn Tall Buildings - Quietly Heartbreaking

Rakish - Lightly Come or Lightly Go

Alison Brown - Wolf Moon

Michael Prewitt - What's The Matter With The Mill

Amy Kassir - China Camp

Tennessee Chocolate Drops - Vine Street Drag

Carolina Chocolate Drops - Cindy Gal

Preston Frank - Gone to Lafayette

Michael Hurley - Jole Blon’

Harry Choates - Lawtell Waltz

The Daiquiri Queens - Chere Bebe