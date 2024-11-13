The Old Fashioned #131

John Cowan didn’t plan, even remotely, on being in a bluegrass band. But when he was a 22-year-old in Bowling Green, KY, he tried out for New Grass Revival, hoping maybe to play bass for a weird hybrid band that was making national noise. Sam Bush heard him sing one and declared him the lead singer AND bass player, and off they went for decades together and a career that landed them in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Cowan made a run of excellent solo albums, finding his personal balance of string band and soul music. His voice is magisterial. And he collaborates brilliantly. Thus, we have Fiction, his first new solo album in a decade, out now. This week we have a couple of artists we don’t tend to think of in the grassy universe, but indie folk artist Bonnie Prince Billy and Americana stalwart Lukas Nelson are both here with creative singles. We offer our first ever taste of Big Country Bluegrass, a high and lonesome band from Virginia. And Carolyn Kenrick returns with a beguiling take on the old song “Leela.”

Norman Blake - Cattle in the cane

John Cowan - Georgia Rhythm

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Crowe River (tomorrow)

Lukas Nelson - Someone Like You

Bonnie Prince Billy - Our Home

Tori Miller - Boston Mountains

Bill Keith and Jim Rooney - Little Sadie

Big Country Bluegrass - Remember Who You Are

Johnson Mountain Boys - Newton Grove

Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms - All About Love

Della Mae - No See Um Stomp

Etta Baker - One-Dime Blues

Don Rigsby - Cold Ashes

Carolyn Kendrick - Leela

Bruce Molsky and Big Hoedown - Sugar Babe

Larry Cordle - Old Richmond Road

Seldom Scene - Little Georgia Rose