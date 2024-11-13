The Old Fashioned #131
John Cowan didn’t plan, even remotely, on being in a bluegrass band. But when he was a 22-year-old in Bowling Green, KY, he tried out for New Grass Revival, hoping maybe to play bass for a weird hybrid band that was making national noise. Sam Bush heard him sing one and declared him the lead singer AND bass player, and off they went for decades together and a career that landed them in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Cowan made a run of excellent solo albums, finding his personal balance of string band and soul music. His voice is magisterial. And he collaborates brilliantly. Thus, we have Fiction, his first new solo album in a decade, out now. This week we have a couple of artists we don’t tend to think of in the grassy universe, but indie folk artist Bonnie Prince Billy and Americana stalwart Lukas Nelson are both here with creative singles. We offer our first ever taste of Big Country Bluegrass, a high and lonesome band from Virginia. And Carolyn Kenrick returns with a beguiling take on the old song “Leela.”
Norman Blake - Cattle in the cane
John Cowan - Georgia Rhythm
Lonesome Ace Stringband - Crowe River (tomorrow)
Lukas Nelson - Someone Like You
Bonnie Prince Billy - Our Home
Tori Miller - Boston Mountains
Bill Keith and Jim Rooney - Little Sadie
Big Country Bluegrass - Remember Who You Are
Johnson Mountain Boys - Newton Grove
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms - All About Love
Della Mae - No See Um Stomp
Etta Baker - One-Dime Blues
Don Rigsby - Cold Ashes
Carolyn Kendrick - Leela
Bruce Molsky and Big Hoedown - Sugar Babe
Larry Cordle - Old Richmond Road
Seldom Scene - Little Georgia Rose