The Old Fashioned #133

Like the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, East Tennessee bluegrass band Seth Mulder and Midnight Run got their start as a house band at Ole Smokey Moonshine in Gatlinburg. Since then the quintet has built an outstanding reputation in the business, and they’re poised to be one of the next major acts. 2023 saw them win their first SPBGMA award for their Song of the Year “My My My,” which we’ve played here. This week we open with their new single “Looking Past The Pain (The Cowboy Song)”. Then we pair that with a classic western number from Don Edwards and Peter Rowan, because that’s how we roll. Also new this week, Alison Brown, Steve Martin and Vince Gill teamed up to make a song about a guitar that hangs on the wall. Andy Leftwich offers a fiddle version of the gospel standard “Talk About Suffering.” And Amy slipped me her duo’s new one, so the second set begins with Golden Shoals playing the fiddle tune “And The Cat Came Back.”

Short Tiger - Out Of the Woods

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Looking Past The Pain (The Cowboy Song)

Peter Rowan, Don Edwards - The Old Chisholm Trail

Rayna Gellert - Willow On The Lake

Vince Gill, Alison Brown, and Steve Martin - Wall Guitar

Golden Shoals - And The Cat Came Back

Red June - McKinney Blues

Andy Leftwich - Talk About Suffering

Dale Ann Bradley - The Hard Way Every Time

The Crooked Jades - Blackberry Blossom

The Steeldrivers - If My Eyes Were Blind

Amanda Cook - Goodbye

Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell - My East Tennessee Home

The Ruta Beggars - Taking My Time

The Whitstein Brothers - Pitfall

The Balfa Brothers - Tit Galop Pour Mamou

Della Mae with Tom Paxton - Can't Help Wonder Where I'm Bound