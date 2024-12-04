The Old Fashioned #133

© 2024 WMOT
Like the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, East Tennessee bluegrass band Seth Mulder and Midnight Run got their start as a house band at Ole Smokey Moonshine in Gatlinburg. Since then the quintet has built an outstanding reputation in the business, and they’re poised to be one of the next major acts. 2023 saw them win their first SPBGMA award for their Song of the Year “My My My,” which we’ve played here. This week we open with their new single “Looking Past The Pain (The Cowboy Song)”. Then we pair that with a classic western number from Don Edwards and Peter Rowan, because that’s how we roll. Also new this week, Alison Brown, Steve Martin and Vince Gill teamed up to make a song about a guitar that hangs on the wall. Andy Leftwich offers a fiddle version of the gospel standard “Talk About Suffering.” And Amy slipped me her duo’s new one, so the second set begins with Golden Shoals playing the fiddle tune “And The Cat Came Back.”

Short Tiger - Out Of the Woods
Seth Mulder and Midnight Run - Looking Past The Pain (The Cowboy Song)
Peter Rowan, Don Edwards - The Old Chisholm Trail
Rayna Gellert - Willow On The Lake
Vince Gill, Alison Brown, and Steve Martin - Wall Guitar
Golden Shoals - And The Cat Came Back
Red June - McKinney Blues
Andy Leftwich - Talk About Suffering
Dale Ann Bradley - The Hard Way Every Time
The Crooked Jades - Blackberry Blossom
The Steeldrivers - If My Eyes Were Blind
Amanda Cook - Goodbye
Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell - My East Tennessee Home
The Ruta Beggars - Taking My Time
The Whitstein Brothers - Pitfall
The Balfa Brothers - Tit Galop Pour Mamou
Della Mae with Tom Paxton - Can't Help Wonder Where I'm Bound

Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
